TALLADEGA, Ala. – Blue Mountain hit the road Thursday for a three-game SSAC series against Talladega but would lose a heartbreaker in Game 1 on a walk-off grand slam by Miguel Oropeza.
Before that, Blue Mountain staged a strong comeback to tie the game in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Austin Beech. Earlier in the eighth, Jacob Rousseau added to the board for the Toppers with a sac fly.
The Tornadoes would get five runs across the second and third innings against Topper starter Josh Smith, highlighted by Oropeza’s first homer, a two-run job in the third.
Blue Mountain would finally score against Talladega starter Jose Franco in the sixth on an RBI single from Easton Rainer.
In the bottom of the ninth, Talladega would load the bases against Topper reliever Jesse Hancock. Oropeza then proceeded to give his team series opener with the slam to left field.
Beech and Rainer both had three hits apiece for Blue Mountain, while Hancock suffered the pitching loss going 4.1 innings, giving up four runs against four hits with a couple Ks.
Oropeza finished with three hits, six RBI and three runs scored for Talladega.
GAME 2
Blue Mountain and Talladega met Friday in an SSAC doubleheader to decide the three-game series, with a grand slam once again foiling the Toppers as it did in Game 1.
The big blow would come in the second inning from Talladega’s Nomar Garcia to lift the Tornadoes to a 7-4 win.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame, Garcia would blast the grand slam to left off BMCU starter Matthew Koch, giving Talladega a 4-1 lead.
The Tornadoes added two more in the fifth with a two-run homer to left by Jose Santiago.
The Toppers scratched back to score two in sixth on a fielder’s choice and an RBI single by Easton Rainer.
Blue Mountain would get one more in the seventh on a sac fly by Austin Beech but couldn’t answer further.
Koch (3-2) was saddled with the loss for BMCU, tossing a complete game, giving up seven runs on nine hits with four Ks.
Rainer and Reiley Tate both had two hits apiece for the Toppers in the loss.
GAME 3
Blue Mountain couldn’t salvage the series Game 3, as Talladega would rally and sweep the series getting a 12-11 victory.
The Toppers shot up 5-0 quickly by the second inning, thanks to a two-run homer from Alex Frillman off Talladega starter Michael Gonzalez.
Frillman would also have a two-run single in first against Gonzalez, along with a sac fly from Hayden Arant.
The Tornadoes fought back to tie it at 5-5 against Topper starter Taylor Sipes, highlighted by two RBI singles and a two-run double by Wander Arias in the third.
The Toppers would take the lead and chase Gonzalez in the fourth on an RBI single by Gavin Coles and an RBI double by Reiley Tate.
Frillman struck again in the fourth with an RBI single to center, while Easton Rainer homered to right center, a two-run job, in the same inning to give BMCU a 10-5 lead.
Rainer gave BMCU an 11- 5 lead with an RBI double in the sixth, but Talladega battled back against the Topper bullpen to score seven runs over the next four innings, highlighted by a two-run triple from Darlin Fernandez.
With the score tied 11-11 in the ninth and the bases loaded, Blue Mountain’s Weston Fuller walked Fernandez to score Isaac Guzman to give Talladega the SSAC series.
Drew Humble (0-1) suffered the loss for BMCU in relief, giving up three earned runs on five hits with a K.
Frillman finished with three hits, five RBI and two runs scored, while Tate had three hits and three runs scored. Rainer and Gavin Coles chipped in two hits apiece for the Toppers.
BMCU (21-14, 6-9 SSAC) returns to action Tuesday at home, hosting Southeastern Baptist in non-conference action at 2 p.m. CT.
