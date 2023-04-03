rip-2023-04-03-sport-bmcu-bsb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Alex Frillman collected five RBIs in a 12-11 loss in Game 3 against Talladega on Friday.

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Blue Mountain hit the road Thursday for a three-game SSAC series against Talladega but would lose a heartbreaker in Game 1 on a walk-off grand slam by Miguel Oropeza.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you