Ripley • Taryn Clark, a multi-year starter for Ripley softball, signed to pitch for Mississippi Delta Community College on Friday.
Clark, one of the area’s most prolific pitching prospects, committed to Mississippi Delta after considering multiple offers.
“I feel very excited to see where my career goes from here,” Clark said shortly after signing.
“It definitely took a lot of work outside of practice that was required. From the lessons, to travel practices, it just took a lot of work and dedication.”
Clark will head to Mississippi Delta after she finishes an already stellar career at Ripley next spring, as she projects to be an important piece to the Ripley softball team’s overall success.