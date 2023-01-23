rip-2023-01-23-sport-bmc-wbb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Charmen Taylor hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds for a 73-72 win over Stillman on Saturday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – In what looked like an almost identical replay of their earlier meeting in the season, Blue Mountain Christian and Stillman went to overtime on Saturday, with the Lady Toppers getting a game-winner from Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) to give her team a 73-72 SSAC victory.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you