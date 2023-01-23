TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – In what looked like an almost identical replay of their earlier meeting in the season, Blue Mountain Christian and Stillman went to overtime on Saturday, with the Lady Toppers getting a game-winner from Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) to give her team a 73-72 SSAC victory.
With five seconds left in overtime, Stillman led 72-71 when Blue Mountain got an inbound under its own goal. Taylor would drive to the middle of the lane and hit a six-foot jumper to bury the Tigers.
The lead-up to the play saw Isabella Carlson (FR/Southaven, Miss.) drive the baseline around the defense and hit a layup. On the Stillman inbound, Farrah Pearson was called for a travel, setting up the winner for Taylor and Blue Mountain.
"I'm so proud of our team for staying locked in during the adversity we faced today," BMCU head coach Tracy Rice commented. "We played great defense in overtime and it came down to making clutch plays."
Taylor would lead the Lady Toppers with 18 points and seven rebounds, while her sister Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) chipped in 15 points.
Carissa Horton (SR/Cleveland, Ala.) added 10 points for Blue Mountain, and Crystin Guy (SO/Mobile, Ala.) was solid with 11 points. Horton was 3-for-3 from three-point land.
Laneja Warner led all scorers for Stillman with 19 and Amaria Strong pitched in 16.
BMCU (11-8, 4-7 SSAC) returns to action Tuesday as they travel to Montgomery, Ala. to take on (RV) Faulkner with tip set for 5:30 p.m. CST.
