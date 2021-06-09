Corinth – Tippah and Benton County were well represented in Saturday’s NEMCABB All-Star Games, as ten area baseball players were chosen to represent their respective schools in the afternoon’s contests. Northeast Mississippi’s best players are chosen to participate in these All-Star games, and the 2021 edition of these games were not short on local talent.
In the day’s first contest, the 1A/2A East-West game, Hickory Flat’s Chris Smith and Walnut’s Aiden McMillin represented the West team. The East team featured Pine Grove’s Cason Jones, Cooper Rinehart, and DJ Smith, as well as Falkner’s Austin Sullivan and Jeremiah Mitchell.
Falkner’s coaching staff, featuring Brad Barnes, Jeff Anglin, and the late Stan Horton, was chosen to coach the East team. A moment of silence was observed pre-game for Coach Horton, who passed away earlier in the week. Coach Horton, who could be found at the first-base coach’s spot for any of Falkner’s games throughout the year, was represented by his son Stan Horton III in the day’s contest, with the youngest Horton taking a familiar spot as first-base coach for the East squad.
Chris Smith was chosen as the West team’s defensive player of the game, while Cason Jones was chosen as the East team’s MVP.
Later in the day, in the 4A/6A East-West game, Ripley’s Micah Johnston, Jak Ketchum, and Hayden Fortune represented the West team in the afternoon’s final game. Ketchum was named the West team’s defensive player of the game.