High school sports reporter & digital producer
Matt King, Pine Grove
• Led the Panthers to back-to-back North Half final appearances, this time in Class 2A with a 24-9 record.
Jacob Hopkins, Pine Grove
Senior pitcher/infielder
• Batted .426 with 15 doubles, one triple, 2 HR, 30 RBIs; was 6-4 with a 1.70 ERA, 82 K, 25 BB in 70 innings pitched.
Eli Akins, Walnut
• Batted .411 with 7 doubles, 3 HR, 29 RBIs and 30 runs scored; First Team Class 2A All-State.
Gabe Roberts, Pine Grove
Junior catcher
• Had a .992 fielding percentage with only 2 errors in over 200 innings of work across 33 games.
Ty Long, Ripley
Sophomore pitcher/infielder
• Pitched in 52 1/3 innings with a 4-3 record, 2.14 ERA, 78 K and 18 BB; Division 2-4A MVP.
Eli Brown, Hickory Flat
Junior infielder
Joson Burks, Ripley
Senior infielder
Peyton Cornelius, Pine Grove
Sophomore pitcher/outfielder
Cooper Davis, Ripley
Sophomore pitcher/catcher
Cole Devore, Walnut
Senior outfielder
Conner Graves, Ripley
Senior pitcher/outfielder
Hunter Griffin, Falkner
Junior pitcher/outfielder
Owen Hopper, Walnut
Brice Lindley, Pine Grove
Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Senior infielder/outfielder
Reed Scott, Ripley
Senior outfielder/catcher
Coy Childs, Pine Grove
Nace Clark, Ripley
Bryson Kennedy, Falkner
Logan King, Hickory Flat
Dylan Mayo, Walnut
C.J. Moffitt, Hickory Flat
Adrian Palmer, Walnut
Tanner Pannell, Pine Grove
Gehrig Shinall, Pine Grove
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Dillon covers high school sports.
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 1:20 am
