Coach of the Year

Matt King, Pine Grove

• Led the Panthers to back-to-back North Half final appearances, this time in Class 2A with a 24-9 record.

MVP

Jacob Hopkins, Pine Grove

Senior pitcher/infielder

• Batted .426 with 15 doubles, one triple, 2 HR, 30 RBIs; was 6-4 with a 1.70 ERA, 82 K, 25 BB in 70 innings pitched.

Offensive Player of the Year

Eli Akins, Walnut

Senior pitcher/infielder

• Batted .411 with 7 doubles, 3 HR, 29 RBIs and 30 runs scored; First Team Class 2A All-State.

Defensive Player of the Year

Gabe Roberts, Pine Grove

Junior catcher

• Had a .992 fielding percentage with only 2 errors in over 200 innings of work across 33 games.

Pitcher of the Year

Ty Long, Ripley

Sophomore pitcher/infielder

• Pitched in 52 1/3 innings with a 4-3 record, 2.14 ERA, 78 K and 18 BB; Division 2-4A MVP.

All Tippah-Benton Team

Eli Brown, Hickory Flat

Junior infielder

Joson Burks, Ripley

Senior infielder

Peyton Cornelius, Pine Grove

Sophomore pitcher/outfielder

Cooper Davis, Ripley

Sophomore pitcher/catcher

Cole Devore, Walnut

Senior outfielder

Conner Graves, Ripley

Senior pitcher/outfielder

Hunter Griffin, Falkner

Junior pitcher/outfielder

Owen Hopper, Walnut

Senior pitcher/infielder

Brice Lindley, Pine Grove

Senior pitcher/outfielder

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Senior infielder/outfielder

Reed Scott, Ripley

Senior outfielder/catcher

Honorable Mention

Coy Childs, Pine Grove

Nace Clark, Ripley

Bryson Kennedy, Falkner

Logan King, Hickory Flat

Dylan Mayo, Walnut

C.J. Moffitt, Hickory Flat

Adrian Palmer, Walnut

Tanner Pannell, Pine Grove

Gehrig Shinall, Pine Grove

