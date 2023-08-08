JACKSON – Of 17 local powerlifters to qualify for the state meet, three came back as champions.
Ripley’s Allyson Christmas became the first girl in program history to claim an individual powerlifting state championship on Friday in the 123-pound division of Class 4A, while Falkner’s Jojo Swinford and Ashland’s Anthony Morgan took the gold in their respective weight classes in the 1A boys lift on Saturday inside the Mississippi Coliseum.
Christmas squatted 290 pounds, benched 110, and deadlifted 305 for a total score of 705, besting the second place finisher by 45 pounds.
“I’m really proud of her,” said Ripley coach Perry Liles. “She plays multiple sports and we sort of work around their practices and games. You lose a little bit on that but she’s such an athlete that everyone wants on all their teams.”
Ripley sophomore Keke Morgan just missed the podium in the 220-pound weight class after totaling 875 pounds – good enough to tie Pontotoc’s Johuna Gaucin, who edged out the tiebreaker for the bronze. Jada Ellis lifted a total of 715 pounds to place fifth in the 181-pound class.
On Saturday, the boys filled the ‘Big House’ looking for their chance to stake their claim on the podium.
Swinford was Falkner’s lone lifter to qualify for the state meet, but made the most of his opportunity with a first place finish in the 123-pound class, totaling 810 pounds. The junior edged his competition with a 390-pound deadlift, 280-pound squat and 140-pound bench press.
Swinford dominated the field, besting silver medalist Ian Harvey of Richton by 110 pounds, leading to a state record attempt of a 420-pound deadlift, but fell just shy of the record on his final lift.
“He’s worked hard and overcame some obstacles about learning proper technique. It all came together in Jackson. He didn’t scratch on anything,” said Falkner coach Jeff Anglin. “He actually had it sealed with his first deadlift but he went for the state record on his third one and fell a little bit short. He’s got one more year to try and knock that out.”
Morgan led a strong effort for the Blue Devils, lifting 1,185 pounds to capture the 181-pound weight class crown. The talented freshman was sitting in fourth place after a 425-pound squat and a 190-pound bench press. But Morgan set himself apart with a 570-pound deadlift, which was more than 100 pounds more than any of the other six lifters in his class. The deadlift was also tied for second-best in all of 1A, regardless of weight class. Only, Okolona’s Silas Jones (275 lbs) deadlifted more than Morgan with his 600-pound lift.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete. Everything he does is really world class,” said Ashland coach Christopher Suggs. “To watch him as a freshman was huge. I haven’t had many people with a state championship. I’ve certainly never had someone win it on the second deadlift like that. He pulled 570 on his second deadlift and just watched everybody else try and catch him. That was a unique moment.”
Ashland, last year’s state runner-up, spent all season chasing defending champs, Tupelo Christian. Suggs said his Blue Devils approached the meet looking to win it all, instead of fighting for second place again. Ashland faltered in some areas, slipping to a third place team finish with 21 points as TCPS won the title for the second straight year with 48 points. Sebastopol was the runner-up with 28 points.
“I don’t think I could be any prouder,” Suggs said. “These guys came in and they gave everything that they had. As a coach, it’s funny, because we could have easily got second and brought home some hardware. But all of them had the mindset of, ‘Hey Coach, let’s go for the win. We’re at state.’ So we went for the win. We were about four deadlifts away from possibly talking about coming home with everything.”
Brendan Gorman landed in second place in the 275-pound weight class with a total of 1,200 pounds lifted. Majerris Taylor won bronze in the 308+ class, while Jaquavion Sanders, Deandre Murden and Jamyson Griffin all just missed the podium with fourth place finishes in their respective weight classes.
Eighth grader Shamiya Jones was the only Ashland girl to make it to Jackson, finishing fifth in the 220-pound class on Friday.
For Ripley boys, Saturday was a reflection of what they’ve experienced all year long. The Tigers have went toe-to-toe with one of the deepest classifications in 4A.
Despite the talented lineup, Charlie Coombs found his way to the podium with a silver medal finish in the 220-pound class after totaling 1,410 pounds, highlighted by a 610-pound deadlift.
Adin Wilson, Keegan Strong Joshua Crum and David Jovel all felt the force of loaded field, with all four Tigers narrowly missing the podium with fourth place finishes – each in different weight classes.
“We’re just so close. 4A is such a difficult thing to win in powerlifting and pretty much in any sport,” said Liles. “When you look at our North Half, eight of the top 10 are from North Mississippi, which is who we had to compete with to even get there, so we sort of beat each other up and knock each other out. … We were a lift here or there away from getting more medals but all of them increased their squats, bench and deadlift, and did the best they had done. You really can’t complain about that. And another thing is, a lot of our guys are young. We will have everybody back so I’m feeling real good about our future.”
South Pike swept the boys and girls team titles in 4A, as the Eagles clipped defending champion Corinth by two points, 38-36. Ripley tied Itawamba AHS in fourth place with 13 points.
