Ripley • Micah Johnston, Hayden Fortune, and Drew Coombs are taking their talents to the collegiate level, as all three signed scholarship offers on Friday to continue their baseball careers.
Johnston and Fortune will be heading to East Mississippi, while Coombs will be taking his talents to Itawamba CC.
Ripley head coach Joel Gafford, who is no stranger to sending Ripley baseball standouts to play at the next level, spoke about how it’s been seeing his players develop into college prospects.
“I am just really proud of them. They’ve earned this opportunity to get to play some more. They’ve all contributed, they’ve done so much, but it’s more pleasing just to see them grow up, not just become better baseball players.”
All three signees are expected to contribute heavily for Ripley in Spring 2021, after seeing a 2020 baseball season get postponed due to the pandemic.
“We’ve had as good a summer and as good a fall as we possibly could have,” Coach Gafford said. “They all three had a really productive summer playing Legion ball, so we’re looking to build off of that and have a good season.”