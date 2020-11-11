Yazoo City • It appeared as if the Ripley Tigers 2020 football season was over.
It appeared as if Yazoo City had gotten the last laugh in a hard-fought, back and forth game, scoring a go ahead touchdown and two point conversion to go up 28-27 with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
It appeared as if history repeated itself, as in 2017, Ripley was defeated by Yazoo City in a first round playoff matchup in similarly heart-breaking fashion, losing by a single point.
It appeared as if the over three hour bus drive back home was destined to be a quiet trip. But Sentavius Hunt and the Tigers had other ideas.
In one of the most dramatic plays in Ripley Football history, Hunt scored a walkoff 75-yard kick return touchdown with virtually no time remaining to give the Tigers the victory against Yazoo City 34-28, and advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Ripley and Yazoo City traded leads throughout the first half, with Yazoo City ultimately taking a 20-15 lead into the locker room at halftime. Ripley went on to score 19 points in the fourth quarter alone, including the game winning return by Hunt.
This win gives Ripley head coach Perry Liles his first playoff victory in his time at Ripley, and Coach Liles and the Tigers will not have long to celebrate, as they will host a second round playoff matchup against Pontotoc. The Warriors defeated the Tigers 31-20 earlier this season, however with the implications of the second round matchup on Friday, as well as the momentum coming off such a thrilling victory, the atmosphere at Ripley High School will be sure to be electric and could prove to be a game changer for Ripley.
While history could repeat itself and Pontotoc could potentially defeat the Tigers in Ripley again this season, the Tigers’ dramatic victory against Yazoo City has ensured that no matter how things may appear, one should always expect the unexpected.