KOSSUTH - The Ripley Tigers made the drive down Highway 2 on Friday night looking to improve on an already impressive start to their season, as a win over Kossuth would help improve the Tigers' record to 3-0.
Ripley defeated Kossuth to get that 3-0 record, but by the slimmest of margins, getting the win 21-20 after a Labron Vance interception stopped a late Aggie drive that Kossuth started after a fumble caused by Kossuth when Ripley attempted to take a knee to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
"We stunk it up in a lot of aspects of the game, but what I told our kids, we had enough of them to bow up and win the game," Ripley head coach Perry Liles said postgame. "And that's what we've changed around here. We found every way to lose a game that you could, but we still won the game and I'm proud of them for that."
The Tigers kicked the game off with a bang, as Ty Long found Vance for a 45-yard strike to put the Tigers up 7-0 after Ripley's opening drive. Kossuth responded with a drive that featured plenty of running and pushing up front, but was capped off by a trick-play from Hunter Bright, passing a 33-yard touchdown to Payden Mitchell to tie the game up 7-7.
Both team struggled with turnovers throughout the contest, as proved by a stretch in the first quarter when Ripley and Kossuth lost fumbles within minutes of each other. Neither team was able to capitalize until Kossuth's Brady Kelly found the end zone on a 13-yard scramble to put the Aggies up 13-7 headed into the half.
Another Kossuth fumble on the second-half's opening drive paved the way for a Long 11-yard touchdown scramble to help Ripley regain the lead 14-13. Kossuth responded with a long touchdown drive that featured several different rushers pounding the rock on the way to a 19-14 lead. Kossuth outgained Ripley in total yards for the contest, however the turnovers caused by Ripley's defense helped tilt the game in the Tigers' favor.
"Coach White does a great job, all the defensive coaches have done excellent, and we actually gave some more yards this time, because Kossuth is a great football team. They hit it up in there and they got us some, but in the end, we just didn't quit, and I think that's what so good about our defense." Coach Liles said of the Tigers' defense.
A Chazton Crudup kick return deep into Aggie territory set up Ripley's go-ahead score, an Immanuel Griffin rushing touchdown at the goal-line, to go up 21-20. Ripley's defense held throughout the entire fourth quarter, including interceptions from CJ Martin, and the game-sealing interception from Vance, to take the game 21-20 and start the season 3-0.
Ripley will look to continue their winning streak when they welcome Senatobia to town this upcoming Friday.