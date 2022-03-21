RIPLEY • Ripley was on the ropes but landed the biggest punch in the late rounds on Thursday night.
Down 4-1, the Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal a wild comeback effort with a 6-4 win over Division 2-4A rival New Albany, completing the series sweep.
“We never gave up, was the biggest thing,” said Ripley head coach Joel Gafford, who is 14-7 against his alma mater since taking over the Ripley program in 2011.
New Albany starter Ethan Conlee pitched a gem nearly three times through the Ripley lineup before the Tigers finally made some headway against the right-hander.
Conlee allowed just one run on two hits through the first five innings. But in the sixth, things began to unravel for Conlee and the Bulldogs (7-5, 0-2).
A one-out single from freshman Jack Reid seemed to look harmless, until a critical error in the next at-bat, followed by a single from Curt Cohea, loaded the bases for Ripley (5-4, 2-0).
Nine-hole hitter Jack Fortune hit a soft ground ball in the infield and beat the errant throw to drive in Reid on the infield single, and the throw allowed Nace Clark to score to pull the deficit to 4-3.
Then, Ty Long ripped a 2-RBI double to the left field wall to score Cohea and Fortune, who was on first for a 5-4 lead.
“Coming up to that at-bat, I knew I had to put it in play,” said Long. “We just had to put the pressure of them. I was sitting fastball. I fouled the first one off and I got another fastball and just hit it.”
Reed Scott added some insurance when he drove in Long on a two-out single to make it 6-4.
Long picked up the win on the mound, despite admittedly not having his best stuff. The sophomore grinded his way to the seventh inning, where he began the frame at 109 pitches, but was able to retire the Bulldogs in order on 12 pitches to secure the win.
Long allowed four runs, two earned, on eight hits, while striking out nine to just one walk.
Conlee took the loss in six innings of work, allowed four earned runs on eight hits, six strikeouts and three walks.
A two-run Ripley error gave New Albany a 2-0 lead in the second. New Albany returned the favor with an error in the bottom of the third to allow the Tigers to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Bulldogs took a 4-1 lead in the fifth when Conlee roped a 2-run single to left following a leadoff walk from Cooper Dodds and a single from Micah Reed.
In the top of the sixth, New Albany threatened to blow the game open after back-to-back one-out singles from Preston Shaw and Silas McKinney, who later stole second so that both runners were in scoring position.
A baserunning mistake caught Shaw in a rundown between third base and home. Two pitches later, Ripley catcher Cooper Davis threw out McKinney trying to steal third to end the threat.
“I thought that was kind of the momentum-swinger,” said New Albany head coach Buddy Hall. “When they got out of that without us scoring a run, I thought gave them a little edge going into the next inning.”
Conlee and Reed each led the Bulldogs with two hits, while Scott and Fortune led Ripley with two knocks apiece.
Long and New Albany’s Cole Roberts provided the game’s only two extra-base hits as both players had doubles.
Ripley has now won 13 straight against the Bulldogs, whose last win against the Tigers came on April 7, 2015.