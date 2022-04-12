HOLLY SPRINGS • Ripley golf continued its winning ways on the greens Thursday at Kirkwood National Golf Club in Holly Springs.
The Tigers shot a tournament-low 157 to best second place Hickory Flat (176) and third place Walnut (188) in the 9-hole event to win their fourth event in a row.
“We’re playing really good golf across the board right now,” said Ripley golf coach Chad Brown. “These boys are being consistent with their approach and it’s leading us to some big wins in the tournaments we’ve been at.”
Ripley’s Craig Bullock, Jake Moffitt and Hickory Flat’s Drew Wilson all tied at a 2-over par 38 atop the leaderboard. Bullock was named the medalist after the tiebreaker went to a playoff hole on the scorecard, with Hole 14 – the course’s second-highest handicap hole, and the top on the back-nine – being the deciding hole. Bullock birdied his look on the 476-yard Par 4 that lifted him to the win.
“It’s good to have good two guys on our team right there with a golfer of Wilson’s caliber,” Brown said. “I’m proud of Craig and Jake for playing well. And sometimes things come down to how you play on one hole, and Craig was able to pull it out today.”
Following Bullock and Moffitt was brothers Clay Adams (40) and Cole Adams (41) to round out the Tigers’ score. Those scores were good enough for fourth and fifth individually in the field.
For Hickory Flat, Landen Wilkerson shot a 42, Alex Tatum a 44, and Minor Hopper a 52 for its top scores.
Walnut’s Brantley Porterfield and Grant McCoy led the Wildcats with an 8-over 44 apiece on their scorecards. Drew Jackson tallied a 48 and Jack Pulse a 52.
On the girls side of the tournament, Hickory Flat pulled out a close victory with a combined 110 from medalist Emma Wilson (53) and Anna Reese Woods (57).
Myrtle landed in second with a score of 117, edging Walnut by one stroke as Amber Grace Mills (56) and Chloe Delashmit (62) fell just short of the Lady Hawks.
On Monday
Ripley returned to the course Monday, hosting rival New Albany and Booneville at Pine Hill Country Club in Ripley.
The Tigers took a comfortable 11-stroke win to move their streak to five straight tournament wins as they inch closer to the Division 1-4A Tournament at Shiloh Ridge Athletic Club in Corinth on April 20.