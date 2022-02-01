RIPLEY • Ripley picked up a win via forfeit against Raymond last Tuesday, in what should have been the Tigers’ first-round playoff matchup in the MHSAA Class 4A state soccer playoffs.
The automatic bid into Saturday’s second round played a role into a slow start out of the gates, but the Tigers rebounded quickly to comeback with a 2-1 win over Newton County, advancing to their third straight North Half final.
The Cougars jumped out to 1-0 on a goal in the third minute that bounced out of the grasp of goalkeeper Yahir Elias and sent into the back of the net by Graham Lewis.
“It’s kind of how the story of our whole season goes,” said Ripley head coach Joe Hunsucker. “We make just random mistakes, get a goal scored on us, and then we kick it into gear.”
Ripley (17-3) found that gear soon after Newton County’s opening goal.
In the 20th minute, a shot from Alan Rangel ricochets off a Cougar centerback and McKhi Castro capitalized off the deflection with a shot past the keeper for the neutralizer.
Later, Rangel picked up an assist with a pass over to Freddy Lopez, who fired a kick from 30 yards out in the 38th minute for the go-ahead score before the half.
“It was one of the prettiest shots I’ve ever seen,” said Hunsucker. “Their keeper, who I think is one of the best keepers in the state, made a great attempt but it just goes right over his fingertips into the top left corner.”
The Tigers’ ball-control and defense held off Newton County’s efforts in the second half. Ripley dominated possession for most of the match, but in the limited amount of chances the Cougars had, the provided a scare.
Elias saved a potential tying score in the 63rd minute with a save in a one-and-one breakaway scenario against Lewis.
“I thought in the second half he got more calm and made really good reads coming off his line,” Hunsucker said.
The Tigers faced Richland on Tuesday in the North Half championship, with the winner set for the Class 4A state title game in Brandon on Saturday.