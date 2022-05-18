LEWISBURG • Ripley defeated Class 6A member Lewisburg 31-30 in a spring jamboree on Thursday night, but beyond the score, third-year head coach Perry Liles has been pleased with the progress he’s seen from his team over the spring practice period.
“We played four different sets of running backs, four different quarterbacks, so it wasn’t a true picture. It was just more for me to see who can do what,” said Liles. “I thought it was one of our best jobs as coaches of getting everyone on film and see how far we’ve come.”
In the jamboree, both teams played the varsity squads in the first half and the junior varsity players took over in the second half.
Lewisburg edged the Tigers 14-7 in the first half, before a second-half scoring frenzy aided the comeback.
Both of the Patriots’ touchdowns came on long pass plays due to busted coverage according to Liles. The starting offense found the endzone once in the first half, set up by a deep connection from quarterback Ty Long to receiver Michael Turner. That pass play led to a short TD run from Long, who despite not getting the full allotment of spring practices due to the baseball playoffs, is still showing signs of stardom after completing 45.9% of his passes for 796 yards, 9 TDs and 4 INTs as a sophomore.
Long’s progression is simultaneous with that of Turner, whose big-play ability is catching the eyes of college scouts. The rising junior receiver posted 194 yards on eight receptions for a team-high three receiving TDs. Also returning is junior C.J. Martin after leading the team with nine catches for 200 yards and a pair of TDs.
“He made some good tackles and made an interception playing safety also,” Liles said of Turner. “I’m trying to move him around to help spread the ball around. He’s been good for us.”
Liles said despite the few mishaps on Thursday, he’s confident that the Tigers’ defense can return to form.
But offensively, the veteran head coach is revamping his offense after the loss of Class 4A All-State running back Immanuel Griffin. Griffin rushed for 1,602 yards and 20 TDs on 230 carries (6.97 ypc) in his senior season.
Young players like Jaylen Brooks, Keegan Strong and Adin Wilson are vying to fill that role, as is rising senior A’Quan McDonald.
Regardless of how it shakes out, Liles’ offense will be significantly more balanced this upcoming season with a more potent passing attack. That decision is largely based on the strength of a young offensive line that Liles has a ton of faith in.
“We basically threw it every other time (against Lewisburg),” said Liles. “I’m for what we can do. We didn’t have time to throw it the first two years here. One year at Calhoun City we threw it about 30 times a game. I’m not opposed to throwing it, I’m just not going to do it if we can’t. I’m just going to keep the game short and run it. We’ve got to get better and what we’re doing or we still won’t throw it, but we’re going to give it chance. I still think we’ve got the receivers, and the quarterback, and now the line to be able to throw the ball. I feel good about.”