SMITHVILLE • When things were cutting close in a back-and-forth affair against Amory, the Ripley Tigers looked to their depth for answers, and they contributed in a 59-51 victory during Friday’s Seminole Shootout.
“The biggest thing for us that hasn’t been happening was that everyone contributed,” Ripley coach Chris Byrd said. “We had three guys in double digits, and everyone was looking to attack. We kept our turnovers down to nine in this game too, so just doing little things like taking care of the basketball and having multiple guys contribute played big factors in the win.”
Ripley took an early 8-2 lead after a pair of three-pointers by Lakin Cox, and his hot hand continued as he knocked down another three to extend the score to 13-5 later in the first. CD Bolton answered with a three-pointer of his own to cut the lead down to five points at the end of the first.
Elijah Edgeston and C.J. Martin added to Ripley’s lead at the start of the second, but the Panthers worked their way to make it a two-point game after multiple baskets from Kanye Stevenson and a pair of three-pointers by Ty Hester and Bolton. A three by Elijah Spratt sent Amory into halftime up 25-24.
There were seven ties and six lead changes in the third quarter as both teams traded baskets. The Tigers closed out the quarter with a 43-41 lead after Quintarius Irving and Keegan Strong chipped in baskets in the final seconds.
Amory quickly gained a 46-43 lead after buckets from Stevenson and DeAndre Blair, but the Tigers responded to take a four-point lead with 1:53 remaining. After Amory cut the score down to 50-49 with 1:12 left, Ripley closed the door with a 9-2 run to end the game.
Cox scored a team-high 16 points, while Edgeston followed with 15 points. Martin also tallied 10 points for Ripley.
“Eli (Edgeston) was our motor tonight, and he made a lot of good things happen,” Byrd said. “Lakin (Cox) shot it extremely well early in the game to space the floor, and Seth Thomas played his most aggressive game this season. Those three seniors really stepped up and gave us some things that we haven’t seen before from them this season.”
(G) Tishomingo County 56, Ripley 30: The Lady Tigers held a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but things unraveled from there as the No. ?-ranked Lady Braves outscored them 29-9 in the second and third periods to pull away with the win.
The tandem of Reese Moore (19) and Lila Sanderson (18) did most of the damage offensively for Tishomingo County.
Alorian Story led Ripley with 12 points, followed by eight from senior point guard Paris Morgan.
