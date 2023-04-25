A host of Ripley players swarm junior centerfielder Curt Cohea following his walk-off RBI double in the fifth inning to gift the Tigers a 10-0 run-rule victory over Choctaw Central in Game 1 of the Class 4A first-round playoff series on Monday night.
A host of Ripley players swarm junior centerfielder Curt Cohea following his walk-off RBI double in the fifth inning to gift the Tigers a 10-0 run-rule victory over Choctaw Central in Game 1 of the Class 4A first-round playoff series on Monday night.
By SEAN AKINS
Special to the Sentinel
Ripley pitcher Cooper Davis earned the 10-0 win in five innings over Choctaw Central in Monday's Game 1 of the Class 4A first-round playoff series. Davis tossed the complete game shutout, allowing three hits, five strikeouts and one walk.
RIPLEY – Ripley turned in a complete performance for convincing 10-0 win in five innings over Choctaw Central in Game 1 of the first-round Class 4A baseball playoffs on Monday night.
The win was highlighted by a five-run first inning for the Tigers. Will Caviness broke open the scoring with a RBI single, followed by a RBI single from Cooper Davis for the 2-0 lead as Ripley placed the first four batters on base.
Aiden Ketchum made it 4-0 with a 2-RBI single with the bases loaded before Jack Fortune picked up a RBI on a sacrifice fly to finish the first inning with a five-run lead.
Junior centerfielder Curt Cohea added a run in the second with a sacrifice fly of his own to score Ty Long, who picked up his lone RBI in the third on a fielder’s choice for a 7-0 lead.
In the fourth, freshman Ryan Scott picked up his only RBI with a single on a bunt attempt to score Cohea. Scott later came around to score on a RBI groundout by Tanner Allen.
Cohea ended the game in the fifth inning with a walk-off RBI double for the run-rule victory.
Cohea was the only Tiger with multiple hits and tied Ketchum with a team-best 2 RBIs.
Ripley collected seven hits and didn’t strike out in 32 plate appearances. All nine starters recorded either a hit or RBI on the night.
Davis earned the win with his complete game shutout performance, allowing just three hits to go with five strikeouts to just one walk.
The Tigers will carry their 1-0 series lead into Game 2 scheduled at Choctaw Central on Friday night. Game 3 is set to be back in Ripley on Saturday at 2 p.m. if needed.
The winner of the series advances to the second round, where they’ll face the winner of the Yazoo City/Mooreville series.
