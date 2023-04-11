RIPLEY – Normally runs are at a premium for Ripley this season.
That wasn’t the case on Saturday as the Tigers took down the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked Saltillo in a high-scoring affair, registering a season-high in runs for the 16-11 win over the 5A powerhouse.
“We finally got some big hits there with two outs and manufactured some runs,” said Ripley head coach Joel Gafford. “You want to win on Saturday, but at the end of the day I’d rather see us play right, and we did some things there that we’re going to have to do moving forward.”
In typical Saturday fashion, pitching for both teams stretched deeper down the roster and Ripley took advantage in the bottom of the first with a four-run inning, utilizing five walks from Saltillo starter Jack Bailey.
Jack Fortune picked up the first run with a bases-loaded walk before Curt Cohea poked a ball just over the head of the Saltillo first baseman for a RBI single. Evan Goolsby and Tanner Allen both added RBI walks for the 4-0 lead.
Saltillo answered quickly, scoring five in the top of the second to take its first lead of the game on five hits, one walk and one Ripley error.
Saltillo added two runs in its half of the third, where Ripley responded with two runs of its own highlighted by a no-doubt solo home run from Cohea and a RBI single from Allen to cut the deficit to 7-6.
The visiting Tigers continued to stress things in their chances at the plate, scoring another three runs in the fourth to make it 10-6.
Ripley put together its most complete offensive inning of the season in the bottom of the fourth, totaling three hits, to pair with five free passes, an error, and a sac fly for a seven-run inning.
The error plated Will Caviness, who reached on a swinging bunt single to lead off the inning. Next at-bat, Goolsby scored Fortune with a RBI sac fly to make it 10-8.
Three consecutive walks, the last by Channing Garner, resulted in another run for the Tigers, before Ty Long tied the game at 10-10 by lacing a RBI single into left field. Caviness then drew Ripley’s fourth bases-loaded walk for the 11-10 lead as Cooper Davis finished off the inning with a two-run single to cap the rally.
“I just liked that we battled back,” said Gafford. “I think that all started in the JV game, with us giving a better effort there and it rolled over into the varsity game.”
With the lead, Davis then came in relief. The Tigers’ usual No. 2 starter was fresh and available after Thursday’s scheduled division game with South Pontotoc was postponed to April 20 due to weather concerns.
Davis faced just two batters over the minimum, allowing one unearned run to go with three strikeouts in three innings of work.
The Tigers – Davis included – worked in some insurance runs over the fifth and sixth innings. Ryan Scott had a RBI single in the fifth, while Davis added a RBI on a sac fly and Allen a RBI hit-by-pitch to tack on three late runs.
“We’ve used him to close a few times, and he was probably wilder than I would’ve liked there, but he was trying to throw harder since he was in that role, closing,” Gafford said of Davis. “I was more proud to see him get that two-out RBI earlier and then to sac that run in there with Ty on third at the end to get another insurance run was what I was probably more proud of.”
Ripley (12-6) hopes to build on their offensive breakout as a few critical Division 2-4A games are still on tap. The Tigers have a home-and-home series with Houston on Tuesday, April 11 and Friday, April 14. Ripley closes the regular season at home against South Pontotoc, just a day before the start of the 4A postseason.
Ripley is 6-1 in the division, tied with the Cougars, who they beat 5-1 on Tuesday, April 4. The Tigers split with Pontotoc two weeks ago, as the Warriors are still within striking distance at 5-2 with two games this week against rival South Pontotoc.
