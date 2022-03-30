CORINTH • A cold, wind-gushing morning carried those harsh conditions into the afternoon, where the Ripley boys golf team staved off the chills and ascended to the top of the leaderboard by the end of last Wednesday’s 2022 Shiloh Ridge Invitational, claiming the tournament win over a field of 12 teams.
The Tigers posted a tournament-low 318 from its top four golfers to best second place Belmont by 22 strokes and third place Hickory Flat, who shot a team score of 349.
“I was proud of the guys and how they battled through the tough conditions to come out on top,” said Ripley head coach Chad Brown. “It wasn’t an easy day on the course. A win like this will hopefully build their confidence, especially against a good field that was here.”
Ripley, who was last year’s Class 4A state runner-up, bested defending champs and rival New Albany, who turned in a score of 351.
That effort was led by Craig Bullock, who finished third individually shooting 2-over par (74). Jake Moffitt followed with a 77, Clay Adams with an 81 and Cole Adams rounding out the total with his 86.
Belmont’s Bruce McClung finished first individually after besting Hickory Flat’s Drew Wilson in a two-hole playoff.
McClung and Wilson finished the 18-hole round in a tie of even-par (72). The duo took the tee box at the Par 4, 9th hole, where the first playoff round ended with both golfers two-putting their way to a stalemate.
Again, the two went back to the 300-yard mark of the 9th, where McClung landed his approach shot four feet from the cup, placing pressure on an upcoming 20-foot birdie putt from Wilson.
Wilson’s birdie putt flew past the hole before the senior eventually got it to sink for a bogey and McClung nailed his easy birdie look for the win.
Alex Tatum shot an 8-over par 80 to tie him for seventh individually. Landen Wilkerson came in with an 83 and Minor Hopper an 114 to complete the Rebels’ team score.
On the girls side, Hickory Flat finished fifth out of eight teams with a score of 109 in nine holes of play.
Emma Wilson led with a 54, besting teammates Abby Tatum by one stroke and Anna Reese Woods by two strokes.
Rebel rebound
Hickory Flat took the links again the next day, on Thursday, where Drew Wilson rebounded in a two-team match against Walnut to earn medalist honors with a 2-under 34 in nine holes at the Booneville Golf and Country Club.
The Rebels defeated the Wildcats by eight strokes with a score of 182 to 190.
Alex Tatum landed in second with a 4-over 40, and Wilkerson in third with a 43. John Conners concluded the Rebels’ round with a 65.
Brantley Porterfield led the Wildcats’ score with his team-best 45, followed closely by Jack Pulse’s 46. Grant McCoy (49) and Tyler McKee (50) made up the rest of Walnut’s total.