RIPLEY – Ripley capped off a productive spring football period with a 21-0 victory over Class 6A member Lewisburg on Thursday.
The teams played four quarters of varsity action and a 20-minute running clock period for junior varsity.
“We played all right,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles. “I didn’t think we executed very well.”
There was a myriad of reasons as to why the Tigers, who went 10-2 last season with a second-round playoff exit, didn’t play up to their potential.
Firstly, several starters held out like three-year starting quarterback Ty Long, who is fresh off a playoff run in baseball.
Long’s absence, along with others, allowed others to take some snaps and develop over the course of the spring.
“Jack Reid done a great job of running things,” said Liles. “C.J. Martin did too. C.J. is just one of those all-around good athletes that can do whatever you ask him to do.”
Working in new players and with wet conditions, the offenses had a slow start. The scoring drought ended in the second quarter as defensive back Michael Turner had a long pick-six for a 7-0 lead.
Turner had 10 interceptions as a junior last season, including two pick-sixes and eight pass break-ups which led him to be named to the Class 4A All-State second team and as the All-County MVP.
“He’s one of our key players both on defense and offense,” Liles said of the rising senior. “It was good to see him produce like that again and continue to take the ball away. … All of our secondary has a lot of guys returning, so I feel really good about that group.”
The Tigers continued to pitch a shutout the rest of the way and grabbed multiple turnovers under the direction of new defensive coordinator Rob Allen.
Allen has had to maneuver some pieces around for a unit that gave up just 11.2 points per game a season ago – mainly in the linebacker corp.
Gone is key cogs such as Keegan Colyer, A’Quan McDonald and Jabez Johnson, who combined for 159 tackles last season.
The process of replacing that lost production was a point of emphasis entering the spring, according to Liles.
“We found some people to play there,” he said. “Jeremiah Crum did good at outside (linebacker). Anthony Bell moved to middle linebacker and played well. Demarion Williams was good in there, and of course Jaylen Brooks is always good.”
The short-handed offense found life in the second half against Lewisburg. Martin scored on a near 70-yard run in the third quarter on a counter play to make it 14-0. Then, in the fourth, a 40-yard run from James Boyd set up a 25-yard TD run from Adin Wilson on the next play.
It was an encouraging sign for Liles’ offense to see some big plays from the younger tailbacks. Brooks was limited to just defensive snaps, while Keegan Strong was also held out for a medical reason, leaving the carries to some unfamiliar faces.
“I feel good about getting some looks at some other people. We just have to put it all together,” Liles said. “That’s what spring is all about.”
