TIPPAH - The 2022 Tippah County Basketball Tournament is set to tip off later this week, as the five boys and girls basketball teams will compete for the right to be called the best in the county.
On the boys' side, last season's tournament saw the Ripley Tigers win their eighth consecutive tournament, and will look to make it nine straight this year. They will face a tough test right out the gate in Pine Grove, who have emerged this season as a highly competitive team in 2A. This matchup will kick off the boys' side of the tournament, as they will play on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., with the winner going straight to the championship game.
Following that matchup, Falkner and Walnut will look to battle it out in a rematch from last year that of one the top moments of last year's tournament, a Brantley Porterfield buzzer-beating heave to take down the Eagles. The Eagles have since defeated Walnut, taking them down in an overtime contest earlier this season, so with that, as well as last year's game in mind, this should prove to be a good one. The winner of this contest will take on Blue Mountain on Friday to determine who will advance to the finals.
On the girls' side of the tournament, Pine Grove and Falkner will kick off the tournament on Thursday at 5:00 p.m., with the winner taking on Ripley the next day at 8 p.m. to determine who will advance to the finals. On the other side of the bracket, defending Tippah County Champion Walnut will look to avenge a narrow defeat to Blue Mountain from earlier this season, as they will matchup on Thursday at 6:30 with a spot in the finals on the line.
All games will take place at the Ripley High School Event Center. Tippah County has featured several high level teams this season, and the 2022 edition of the Tippah County Tournament is shaping up to be one to remember.