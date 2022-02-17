BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Men returned the favor to William Carey Thursday night in SSAC action after losing Monday night, this time knocking off the Crusaders 64-58.
The Topper defense was stifling in its attack, holding Carey to just 25 first-half points.
Blue Mountain's Ty Jones (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.) made the Crusader defense look lackluster, dropping 24 points and grabbing six rebounds. Jones would shoot 7-of-18 from the field in the victory.
After taking a 32-25 halftime lead, the Crusaders would take the lead early in the second half, but Blue Mountain clawed back with big buckets in the paint by Jones.
Up 59-58 with a little over a minute to go, Jones would hit two free throws and later seal the game at the free throw line with two more.
Topper big man Vatangoe Donzo (JR/Philadelphia, Penn.) contributed 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks in the win, while Jalen Taylor (JR/Huntsville, Ala.) chipped in nine points.
"The guys really dug deep in the last few minutes of the game," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We had more second-chance points and points off turnovers, so that was big for us. I'm really pleased with how we played tonight, and hopefully we can carry that over to Saturday."
BMC (11-13, 4-12 SSAC) play SSAC regular season champ and nationally ranked No. 2 Loyola in Blue Mountain Saturday at 2 p.m.