BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain women dropped an SSAC contest to Life 3-0 on Saturday.
The Running Eagles scored their first goal at 25:07 on a goal by Jeanne Brigand on an assist from Thora Hreggvids, followed by a second goal less than a minute later by Anakah Madril unassisted to take a 2-0 lead at the half.
Life's final goal came at 70:06 on a score from Justine Kuiper unassisted.
Life keeper Grace Staunton was credited with the clean sheet for her team, while Blue Mountain's Lexi Berry (FR/Mt. Juliet, Tenn.) came up with three of six saves.
Blue Mountain's lone shot on goal came by Jade Shaw (JR/Carriere, Miss.), wide left.
"It was a tough loss," BMC head coach Lauren Lear said. "Our ladies played hard and did a lot of things right, it just wasn't our day. We'll get back at it and continue to get better. I'm thankful for the seniors who have put in the time and effort to help build this program"
BMC (6-8-1, 2-5 SSAC) return to action for its final regular season game Thursday, hosting Mobile at 1 p.m. CST.
No. 18-ranked Running Eagles drop Toppers
No. 18 Life defeated Blue Mountain Men on Saturday on the Toppers' Senior Day, 7-1.
Life held a 2-0 lead at the half but broke through for five goals in the second period, led by Bart Kooistra's two goals.
Blue Mountain's lone goal came in the second on an unassisted score by Breno Neves (SR/Brasilia, Brazil).
Thierry Jules, Jaime Gonzales and Sem Leer had goals in the second also for Life.
Kooistra and Thierry Jules both secured braces for the Running Eagles.
Blue Mountain keeper Brandon Tita-nwa (SR/Olive Branch, Miss.) swatted five out of 12 goals in the loss.
Life would have 12 shots on goal to Blue Mountain's one.
"We just didn't execute the way we wanted to today, not much other to say," BMC head coach John Morgan said. "We have to get back at it against Mobile."
BMC (5-8-2, 2-3-2 SSAC) plays its final regular season game Thursday at home, hosting No. 4 Mobile at 3:30 p.m. CST.