COCHRAN, Ga. • Middle Georgia State swept a pair of SSAC softball games on Saturday from Blue Mountain, winning the first game 5-1.
The Knights would get a 2-for-3 day from Alexis Cosgrove that included a two-run homer off BMC's Lane Thaxton (FR/Smiths Stations, Ala.) in the fifth inning.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when the Knights broke for a run, followed by a four-run fifth inning.
Blue Mountain's lone run came in the sixth on a fielder's choice that scored Katrina Blanco (FR/El Monte, Calif.).
Blanco led BMC at the plate with two hits and the run scored.
MGA's Beth Eddins picked up the pitching victory, tossing a complete game, giving up a run on four hits and five Ks.
Thaxton (5-6) suffered the loss for BMC, also tossing a complete game, giving up just an earned run on 10 hits and three Ks.
Game 2
The Knights completed the SSAC sweep in the nightcap, ousting the Toppers 10-2 with a mercy-rule victory in five innings.
MGA would score in all four at-bats, with twos across the board for the first three innings, then following up with four in the bottom of the fourth.
Summer Lawrence and Logan Blizzard both had two hits and two RBI each for the Knights in the victory, followed by a 3-for-3 game from Georgia Bice.
Blanco had another solid game for the Toppers at the plate, belting a solo homer in the top of the fourth.
The Toppers scored their final run in the fifth on an RBI single by Skylar Lee (FR/Louisville, Ky.) that scored Sam Whitwell (FR/Murfreesboro, Tenn.).
BMC's Kayla Reichardt (JR/Summerfield, Fla.) (4-7) suffered the loss, going just two innings, giving up four runs on six hits, while Rylee Gresham (SO/Surprise, Ariz.) relieved her, going two innings, giving up six runs on eight hits.
Mackenzie Silvia picked up the win for MGA, throwing five innings, giving up a run on four hits and striking out three.
BMC (10-14, 1-11 SSAC) returns to action Tuesday against former SSAC foe Bethel in non-conference action in Blue Mountain at 3 and 5 p.m.