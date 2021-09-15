ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It took a couple extra weeks for Blue Mountain Women's Soccer to open due to Covid protocols, but it paid off as they opened their inaugural match with a bang, scorching Lincoln Christian Friday 6-0.
Blue Mountain's Vivien Guse (FR/Norderstedt, Germany) made a big statement in the match, blistering Lincoln Christian for three goals.
Guse's goals came at the 9:46, 21:25 and 46:58 marks. Jade Shaw (SO/Carriere, Miss.) and Lisbeth Tovar (FR/Blue Springs, Miss.) provided the assists on two of her goals.
Shaw scored a goal at the 12:52 mark of the first, also assisted by Tovar.
Allana Andrews (FR/West London, England) and Cynthia Betancourt (JR/New Albany, Miss.) both got in on the scoring action, with both women scoring in the second period, assisted by Tovar and Brianna Carr (SO/Laurel, Miss.).
Carr would get BMC's final goal, putting the Red Lions out of their misery, at the 70:43 mark in the second.
When the dust did finally settle, Blue Mountain would have 15 shots on goal, and Topper goalie Inna Vannula (FR/Vantaa, Finland) would be perfect at the net with four saves on four shots on goal.
Topper head coach Aron Bassoff commented after the match, "I'm really proud of our ladies and how they performed today. This was a very important match opening the season, and I thought we did a lot of good things out there. It's going to be a fun season and we're looking forward to tomorrow."
BMC (1-0) returns to action tomorrow in St. Louis, taking on University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at noon.