Justin Van Amerongen

Justin Van Amerongen returns a backhand for BMC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. • No. 5 seed Blue Mountain Men advanced to the semifinals of the SSAC Championship, upsetting No. 4 seed Florida National 4-3 Thursday.

The upset was clinched by Justin Van Amerongen (FR/Winssen, Netherlands) outlasting Joaquin Rodriguez in a second-set tiebreaker.

The Toppers will face their toughest test in the semis, as they will now have to face national powerhouse and No. 1 seed William Carey Friday.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Joaquin Rodriguez/Guido Gentile (FNU) def. Justin Van Amerongen/Rick Sakamoto (JR/Melbourne, Australia) (BMC) 6-4

2. Alan Schmidt/Ignacio Acosta Munoz (FNU) def. Elio Garnier/Pablo Cruz (FR/San Jose, Costa Rica) (BMC) 6-3

3. DNF

Singles

1. Justin Van Amerongen (BMC) def. Joaquin Rodriguez (FNU) 7-6, 7-6

2. Guido Gentile (FNU) def. Pablo Cruz (BMC) 6-2, 6-2

3. Danko Yordanov (JR/Sofia, Bulgaria) (BMC) def. Alan Schmidt (FNU) 6-3, 6-0

4. Jules Grignon (FNU) def. Elio Garnier (BMC) 6-1, 6-4

5. Axel Sperling (FR/Stockholm, Sweden) (BMC) def. Ignacio Acosta Munoz (FNU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Rick Sakamoto (BMC) def. Bryan Cajamarca (FNU) 6-2, 6-2

BMC and William Carey will clash at 1 p.m. in Lagoon Park, while No. 2 Middle Ga. St. will face No. 3 Mobile.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus