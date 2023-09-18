BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Christian Men and UT-Southern both opened the SSAC schedule on Saturday with the squads playing to a 1-1 stalemate.
The Firehawks opened quickly with a goal by George Grice on an assist from Hector Garcia at just 2:28 into the match.
The Toppers would answer with a penalty kick goal from Ruben Kuypers at the 15:19 mark to tie it at 1-1 before the break.
Blue Mountain’s Alvaro Lopez would have two saves in the first between the sticks.
The two teams would battle the rest of the way without either breaking the tie.
The Toppers would eventually take six shots with five shots on goal, while the Firehawks would take 17 shots with six shots on goal.
Lopez would eventually notch five saves on six attempts, while UT-Southern keeper Ajay Murray had four saves on five attempts.
The Toppers now stand at 2-3-1 overall and 0-0-1 in SSAC play and will next the University of Mobile in SSAC action Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
No. 10 Firehawks shut out Lady Toppers
No. 10 UT-Southern Women picked up the SSAC opener over Blue Mountain in a 2-0 shutout.
The Firehawks kept the ball on the Topper side of the field for most of the contest, with Blue Mountain getting off two shots on goal by Madison Zamudio and Adrianna Parsons in the first half but coming up empty.
The Topper defense held the mighty Firehawks to no goals in the first half as BMCU keeper Jordan Gates would have six saves.
UT-Southern finally broke through in the second half when Nao Katamoto scored on an assist from Marina Nawa at 52:46.
The Firehawks got their second and final goal at the 60:19 mark on a netter from Nawa on an assist by Jessica Glassman.
UT-Southern keeper Layken Stockstill was credited with the clean sheet, stopping both shots sent her way.
The loss was the second straight for the Lady Toppers, as they now prep to play SSAC foe Mobile Thursday at 5 p.m. CT in Mobile, Ala.
BMCU dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-1 in the SSAC.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.