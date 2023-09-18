rip-2023-09-19-sport-bmc-soccer-1

Blue Mountain Christian goalkeeper Alvaro Lopez recorded five saves on six attempts in a 1-1 tie against UT-Southern on Saturday.

BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Christian Men and UT-Southern both opened the SSAC schedule on Saturday with the squads playing to a 1-1 stalemate.

