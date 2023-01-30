rip-2023-01-30-sport-bmc-mbb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Ryan Sanders scored a team-high 21 points to go with eight rebounds in a 68-60 win over William Carey on Saturday.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian defeated William Carey 68-60 on Saturday, giving the Toppers the two-game regular season sweep over its in-state SSAC rival.

