BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian defeated William Carey 68-60 on Saturday, giving the Toppers the two-game regular season sweep over its in-state SSAC rival.
The Crusaders had no answer for Blue Mountain's Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.), as he would explode for 21 points while pulling down eight boards.
Adding to Sanders' damage was JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.)'s 15 points and six rebounds, JaMarcus Clark (JR/Orlando, Fla.)'s 14 points and six rebounds.
"Our guys played well today in all facets today," BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. "I was pleased to see how we got after it on defense and answered whenever they scored. It's not the easiest thing beating Carey twice in a year, so I'm happy for our guys."
The Topper defense was swarming, forcing 15 Crusader turnovers in the game. Carey's bright spot was hitting 12 threes on the day, but the Toppers countered with eight from deep and included getting deep in the paint for buckets or drawn fouls.
Blue Mountain would hit for 41 percent from the field and hold Carey to just 37 percent shooting.
BMCU (12-9, 6-8 SSAC) now have one more win than last season and two more in the SSAC with six more left on the conference schedule. The Toppers return to SSAC play Thursday, hosting Dalton State at 7:30 p.m. CST at Tyler Gym.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&