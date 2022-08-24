Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
PULASKI, Tenn. •(Box Score) Blue Mountain Men's Soccer opened the 2022 regular season on Tuesday, dropping to UT-Southern 4-0.
The match was a non-conference affair, but the Firehawks (formerly Martin Methodist) will be coming back to the SSAC next season.
In the first half, the Toppers would get a shot on goal from Daniel Perez (JR/Wickes, Ark.), but would be saved by Southern keeper Ajay Murray at 12:28
Before that, Topper keeper Gabriel Omeneze (SO/Curitiba, Brazil) would get a save at 10:57 on a an 11-foot shot by Southern's Manuel Otero.
The Firehawks broke the tie at the 35-minute mark in the first on a goal by Pietari Vanska with the assist by Konstantinos Theodorakis, making it 1-0 at the break.
The Firehawks wasted little time scoring in the second, as Manuel Morales found the back of the net at 45:19 on the assist by Manuel Otero.
Southern scored its third goal at the 54:50 mark when Miguel Tizapa gave his team a 3-0 lead over Blue Mountain.
Southern's Carlso Galan piled on at the 77-minute mark, scoring another for his team on an assist by Kristoff Burkett.
The Firehawks' defense would hold the Toppers to just three shots on goal, with two coming from Daniel Perez, while Southern keeper Murray earned the clean sheet.
BMC interim head coach John Morgan commented, "Before the game we spoke about how great a test this team would be for us. We had a game plan that seemed to give them a few problems at times, but at the end of the day, we just simply made more mistakes than they did. I thought fatigue and lack of focus hit us in the second half and they jumped us on it. We have to get back to the film room, learn from it and focus on the next team."
BMC (0-1, 0-0) next plays Tougaloo Friday in Blue Mountain with a 2 p.m. start.