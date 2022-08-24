rip-2022-08-31-sport-bmc-uts-msoccer-1

Felipe Santos controls the ball for Blue Mountain.

PULASKI, Tenn. • (Box Score) Blue Mountain Men's Soccer opened the 2022 regular season on Tuesday, dropping to UT-Southern 4-0.

