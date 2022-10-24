Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. • Blue Mountain men turned in fifth out of eight teams on Saturday at the annual St. Louis XC 8K Fall Classic.
Blue Mountain's Will Porter (JR/Pontotoc, Miss.) led his team with an eighth-place finish crossing the line at 27:32.
Joel Parker (JR/Corinth, Miss.) was also solid for the Toppers, placing 11th in a time of 27:50.
Tanner Childs (SR/Corinth, Miss.) was 22nd in 29:16, Andrew Ayala (FR/Corinth, Miss.) was 28th at 29:26, Thomas Ratliff (SR/Corinth, Miss.) finished 30th at 29:32, David Cox (JR/Southaven, Miss.) was 32nd in 29:38, Jamien Terry (JR/New Albany, Miss.) was 35th at 30:05, Ja'Darius Scott (SR/Columbus, Miss.) finished 42nd at 31:01, Owen Hill (SR/Ripley, Miss.) was 54th at 33:45, Bryson Taylor (SO/Senatobia, Miss.) finished 56th at 34:18 and Morgan Toomer (SR/Corinth, Miss.) was 69th at 38:30.
A total of 78 runners competed with Columbia winning the team title and Alexander Dukes of Columbia winning low time at 26:40.
"I thought our guys raced solid today," BMC head coach Kristi Robbins said. "We've continued to improve throughout the season, and it has been a good fall for us."
BMC will next race at the SSAC Championship in Danville, Ala. November 4.