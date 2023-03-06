rip-2023-03-06-sport-bmc-bsb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Jackson Stiler gave up just two hits in five innings of work in a 24-2 win over Stillman to sweep the SSAC series on the road.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. • Blue Mountain Christian opened its SSAC schedule with a 10-5 victory in Game 1 on Saturday against Stillman College.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

