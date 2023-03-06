TUSCALOOSA, Ala. • Blue Mountain Christian opened its SSAC schedule with a 10-5 victory in Game 1 on Saturday against Stillman College.
The Toppers got a complete game from Matthew Koch (2-0), as he struck out five hitters against two earned runs on seven hits.
Blue Mountain got two runs in the third on an Easton Rainer infield hit and a Hayden Arant fielder’s choice to go up 2-1.
Down 3-2, the Toppers scored three runs in the fifth; two on a balk by Stillman’s Griff Minor and an RBI single by Reiley Tate.
The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the fifth at 5-5, but the Toppers got a two-run single by Nash Schingle in the sixth and iced it in the seventh when Gavin Coles scored on a wild pitch and Zack Koon ripped a two-run single to center.
Isidro Jimenez was tagged with the loss for Stillman, giving up six runs on five hits.
Koon, Alex Frillman and Easton Rainer all had two hits apiece for the Toppers.
GAME 2
Blue Mountain secured the best-of-three conference series in the evening game, easily defeating the Tigers 13-0 behind a complete-game one-hitter from lefty Josh Smith and a sixth-inning offensive onslaught.
The Toppers sixth inning damage included an RBI double and sac fly by Hayden Arant, a two-run single by Alex Frillman, RBI singles by Chris Smith, Nash Schingle and Gavin Goles and a sac fly by David Dickerson.
Bryland Skinner would have an RBI single in the third, Gavin Coles singled in two runs in the fourth and Easton Rainer added an RBI single in the fifth for the Toppers.
Smith mowed down the Tiger offense, striking out 10 batters on just 68 pitches in seven innings.
The Toppers tagged Stillman starter Mason Collins for four runs on nine hits, followed by reliever Raul Soto for six runs on three hits.
Frillman had four hits, three runs scored and two RBI to continue his hot 2023, while Coles had two hits and three RBI. Smith also had two hits and Arant finished with two hits, two runs and two RBI.
GAME 3
Sunday saw Blue Mountain Christian Baseball sweep the opening SSAC series over Stillman 24-2, while also extending its winning streak to 10 games.
Topper pitching was almost unhittable over the weekend, and today was no different as Blue Mountain starter Jackson Siler cut down the Stillman offense with a five-inning performance of just two hits, and the BMCU offense initiated a seven-inning mercy rule.
The game was out of hand for the Tigers by the fourth inning, as the Toppers posted 18 runs in the first three innings, 12 in the third alone.
The Toppers destroyed the Stillman pitching staff, plating 18 earned runs and pounding out 17 hits.
Gavin Coles, Josh Smith and Austin Beech all had three hits for Blue Mountain, all driving in four runs and Coles scoring five times.
Reiley Tate drove in five runs for the Toppers and Hayden Arant scored four times in the rout. Bryland Skinner would also score four times as a pinch-runner.
BMCU (17-3, 3-0) is off to one of its best starts in program history and will next play a doubleheader Tuesday against Williams Baptist in non-conference with first pitch at 3 p.m. CT.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.