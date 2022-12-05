HATTIESBURG, Miss. • Blue Mountain Christian Men won the first of two SSAC meetings to go down over William Carey on Saturday, besting the Crusaders 65-58.
The Toppers would get double figure scoring from four different players, with JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.) leading the way with 15 points.
Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) kicked in 13 points for Blue Mountain, while Tyler King (SR/Hillsboro, Ala.) had 11 and Manny Patrick (JR/Mobile, Ala.) chipped in 10. Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) had three blocks on defense for BMCU.
The Toppers' second half play would be the deciding factor, as they hit a run with buckets by Manny Patrick, Sanders and Warren early in the half.
Four straight free throws from Warren and four combined by Patrick and Darien Newchurch (JR/Chicago, IL) late in the game would seal the victory for Blue Mountain.
Both teams would shoot 36 percent from the field, but the Toppers won the rebound game 40-35.
"It's a big win for us to help us get back on track," BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We played from buzzer to buzzer today without missing opportunity when we got them. We did a good job rebounding and getting some second chances."
BMCU (5-3, 1-2 SSAC) returns to action Tuesday as the host No. 7 Faulkner in SSAC play with tip set for 6 p.m. CST.
