JonDarius Warren led BMCU with 15 points in a 65-58 win over William Carey on Saturday.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. • Blue Mountain Christian Men won the first of two SSAC meetings to go down over William Carey on Saturday, besting the Crusaders 65-58.

