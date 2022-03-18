BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Baseball swept a pair of non-conference games in a rare Wednesday affair, taking Game 1 easily 12-3.
The Topper offense was led with home runs by Alex Frillman (JR/Southaven, Miss.) and Kelton Hall (JR/Ingomar, Miss.). Both men jacked two-run jobs off Rust's Jackson Bryant in the third inning.
Hall knocked in another run in the fourth, while Dylan Hale (JR/Southaven, Miss.) singled in Garrett Riggs (JR/Southaven, Miss.) in the same inning.
Riggs capped the win in the seventh with a three-run double scoring McGregor Lee (JR/Calhoun City, Miss.), Jordan Chatham (JR/Fulton, Miss.) and Raymond Gonzalez (SR/Miami, Fla.).
Blue Mountain used a trio of hurlers, with Luke Corley (FR/Jackson, Ala.) nabbing the win. Corley tossed five innings, gave up an earned run on five hits and struck out four.
Reiley Tate (JR/West Point, Miss.) had three hits in the leadoff spot for Blue Mountain while also scoring three runs. Frillman, Hall, Riggs and Anthony Lipsey (SR/Myrtle, Miss.) all had three hits apiece in the victory, with Hall and Riggs driving in three each.
Game 2
Blue Mountain completed the two-game sweep of the Bearcats in the nightcap, winning 9-6.
The Toppers scored in each of the first three innings, with a four-run breakout in the second.
Anthony Lipsey started the scoring in the first with a two-run double to left to score Alex Frillman and Reiley Tate off Rust starter Allen Williams.
In the second, Tate singled in Josh Smith (JR/Tupelo, Miss.) and Jordan Chatham, while Hayden Arant (SO/Memphis, Tenn.) later scored on a passed ball.
Tate struck again in the third with a two-run single to center that scored Smith and Chatham once again.
The Toppers got a solid start from Pate Phillips (JR/Guntown, Miss.), as the righty would only need three innings in the seven-inning affair to get the victory. He would give up only one hit and strike out two. Nik Wilcher (JR/Kossuth, Miss.) earned the save for Blue Mountain.
Tate had another three hits in the second tilt, giving him six on the day. He scored two more times in Game 2 and had four RBI.
BMC head coach Taylor Clark said after the games, "We're glad we got to play after all the rain we received overnight. I'm pleased with how we did at the plate today. We got a couple long balls and some guys had good swings. I thought our pitching did a solid job throughout the day also."
BMC (14-10) returns to SSAC play this weekend, as they host (RV) Loyola (La.) for a three-game set in Blue Mountain with Saturday being a doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m. and Sunday a one-game stand at 1 p.m.