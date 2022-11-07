A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
BMCU's Ryan Sanders scored 14 points in a 105-69 rout of John Melvin (La.) on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN • Homecoming was a celebratory event for the BMCU Toppers Saturday, as they lambasted John Melvin (La.) 105-69.
Blue Mountain led from buzzer to buzzer, as four Toppers would hit double figures in scoring.
JaMarcus Clark (JR/Orlando, Fla.) led the way with 15 points, followed by Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) with 14.
JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.) chipped in 13 with three deep balls in the victory, while Darien Newchurch (JR/Chicago, IL) scored 11.
Vantangoe Donzo was stellar on defense once again, swatting four shots and grabbing three steals.
The Toppers would have 19 steals on defense, with Warren getting four and Tariq Meredith (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) getting three. BMCU would go on to shoot 53 percent from the field with 11 threes.
"We came out aggressive and that always helps," BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We shot the ball well again and forced turnovers, so I was happy with how we got after them today."
BMC (3-0) returns to action Friday, Nov. 11 against Crowley's Ridge in the Bethel Classic in McKenzie, Tenn. with tip set for 6 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Currently in Ripley
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.