BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - Blue Mountain men picked up their seventh win of the season Saturday, downing NCAA DIII Miss. Univ. for Women 74-63 at the Johnnie Armstrong Classic.
On Friday, the Toppers set a program record with 16 three-pointers, and followed that up with six in the win over MUW today.
Tariq Meredith (SR/Philadephia, Penn.) and Ty Jones (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.) led the offensive onslaught for BMC, with Meredith going for 19 points and Jones chipping in 18. Both men were 2-for-3 from deep.
Jalen Taylor (JR/Huntsville, Ala.) had a solid outing for Blue Mountain also, putting in 13 points while being perfect from the field at 5-for-5 and 3-for-3 from the foul line.
Cole McGrath (SO/Corinth, Miss.) added 12 points in the win, hitting 2-of-4 from deep, while Vatangoe Donzo (JR/Philadelphia, Penn.), coming off a triple-double the day before, had 10 boards, six points and three blocked shots.
"We shot the ball really well this weekend," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We limited our mistakes and controlled the ball effectively. We still have some injuries to tend to, but hopefully we'll be healthy soon and end the fall strong."
Blue Mountain would outshoot the Owls 54 percent to 39 percent, while forcing 13 MUW turnovers.
The Toppers (7-3, 1-3 SSAC) return to action Monday in exhibition action against the NCAA's Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La. at 7 p.m.