JonDarius Warren dropped 19 points on four makes from 3-point range in BMC's 68-64 season-opening win over Rust College on Tuesday.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • (Box Score) Blue Mountain Men kicked off the 2022-23 season with a victory over Rust College on Tuesday night 68-64.

