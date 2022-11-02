A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
JonDarius Warren dropped 19 points on four makes from 3-point range in BMC's 68-64 season-opening win over Rust College on Tuesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN • (Box Score) Blue Mountain Men kicked off the 2022-23 season with a victory over Rust College on Tuesday night 68-64.
The Toppers led for the majority of the game, falling behind only a few minutes before JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.) heated up from outside.
Warren scorched the Bearcat defense for 19 points while canning four threes in the victory.
Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) matched Warren's scoring output, dropping 19 of his own.
Newcomer Manny Patrick (JR/Mobile, Ala.) was solid out front for the Toppers with five points and six rebounds.
The Topper defense was swarming, forcing 23 Bearcat turnovers.
The tide turned midway in the second half when Warren buried two deep threes with less than 12 minutes to go.
"Those were big shots from J.D.," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We were hustling, but we just couldn't find momentum until he hit those."
Blue Mountain would also dominate the board, outrebounding Rust by a margin of 29-24.
"We did get some big boards down the stretch, and that probably helped us seal it.," Bingham said. We still have a lot to work on to get better, but we'll get there."
BMC (1-0) next plays Southeastern Baptist (Miss.) Thursday at home with a 7:30 p.m. tip.
