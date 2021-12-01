CLEVELAND, Miss. - Blue Mountain Men head into Thanksgiving break in a good mood, as they knocked off a stunned NCAA DII Delta State Tuesday night on its home floor 61-56.
The Toppers join a list of several NAIA programs that have beaten NCAA programs in the month of November in exhibition.
Topper sharpshooter Cole McGrath (SO/Corinth, Miss.) gave the Statesmen fits all night, along with teammate Ty Jones (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.). The duo would combine for 39 of the Toppers' points, with McGrath scoring 18 and Jones getting a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
The Toppers used a 7-0 run and a 6-0 run in the first half to go into the half tied at 28-28.
In the second half, the Blue Mountain defense turned it up, holding the Statesmen scoreless midway for three minutes, while moving out to a 56-48 lead.
Blue Mountain would also dominate in the paint, outscoring DSU 28-18 inside.
DSU would get it to within three late but had to foul, sending Jones to the line to finish it off. Jones, who has NCAA experience before coming to BMC, went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.
After the game, BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said, "I'm really happy for our guys. We came out and played with a lot of determination tonight. Anytime you can get a win over an NCAA program, it gives you a big boost of confidence. Hats off to Delta State; they made us earn it. Hopefully this will gear us up for when we return to conference play after the break."
Blue Mountain would shoot 41 percent while DSU was held to 37.5 percent with the Toppers getting nine points off fast breaks.
BMC (4-2, 0-2 SSAC) returns to SSAC action Dec. 2, hosting Brewton-Parker at 7:30 p.m.