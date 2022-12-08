BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Men upset the No. 7 nationally ranked Faulkner Eagles on Tuesday 75-65.
It was Topper head coach Jermael Bingham's biggest win in his short career at BMCU.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys for the way they battled back in the second half," Bingham said. "We could have given up when we were down ten, but we were relentless on both ends and go a massive win over one of the best teams in the country."
Blue Mountain found themselves down 14 points with 10 minutes to go in the game but chipped away at the Eagle lead when Jakobey Hitchens (SR/Baton Rouge, La.) got an and-1, followed by two more buckets. Tyler King (SR/Hillsboro, Ala.) drained a jump shot and Manny Patrick (JR/Mobile, Ala.) got a steal and layup to tie it at 57-57 with 7:17 left.
The Toppers turned up the heat after that, going on a 16-3 run with Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) blocking a Faulkner three-point attempt, picking up the loose ball and ending it with a dunk, all in one play.
Blue Mountain's bench got it done, outscoring Faulkner's bench 41-12 with Hitchens leading the way with 16 points, going 6-for-7 from the field.
JaMarcus Clark (JR/Orlando, Fla.) added 12 points in the win, Patrick had 11 points with five steals and six assists, while JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.) chipped in 10 points. Donzo controlled the defense for Blue Mountain, getting six blocks and 12 rebounds.
"This was a pivotal win for our team," Bingham said. "Any time you can knock off a top tier team like Faulkner, it boosts the confidence of your program. I'd like to thank our student section for coming out and supporting our guys."
The victory marks the first time Blue Mountain has beaten Faulkner since 2017, as the Toppers would shoot 44 percent from the field, outscoring the Eagles 51-31 in the second half. Blue Mountain would also have 13 threes, 29 points off 19 Faulkner turnovers.
BMCU (6-3, 2-2 SSAC) returns to SSAC action Saturday, hosting Talladega with tip set for 2 p.m. CST.
