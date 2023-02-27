rip-2023-02-27-sport-bmcu-mbb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Manny Patrick and the Toppers achieved the program's first winning season in 2022-23 with an 18-11 overall record after splitting a pair of games at the SSAC Championships in Montgomery, Alabama.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. • No. 6 Blue Mountain Christian knocked off No. 3 seed Mobile on Thursday night at the SSAC Championship 62-61, advancing to the semifinals of the tournament.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

