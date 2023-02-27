MONTGOMERY, Ala. • No. 6 Blue Mountain Christian knocked off No. 3 seed Mobile on Thursday night at the SSAC Championship 62-61, advancing to the semifinals of the tournament.
As the game spilled over past midnight and the final whistle was blown, Ryan Sanders turned in another stellar performance for the Toppers, going for 26 points and six rebounds.
With a post-10 p.m. CT start to the final game of the day, the Toppers were sluggish offensively in the first half, going only 8-for-33 from the field. Mobile led 25-19 at the break.
The Toppers woke up in the second, eventually getting the lead and getting a huge three from JonDarius Warren with less than a minute to go in the game.
On the next Mobile possession, Warren picked off a pass taking it the length of the floor and getting fouled by Pooh Frazier, hitting 1-of-2 from the line.
With less than a second to go in the game, Mobile’s Damari Jones got an offensive rebound, scored under the bucket, and got fouled, but couldn’t convert the free-throw, giving the Toppers the victory.
Warren would finish with 14 points for the Toppers, hitting 2-of-4 from deep, while Manny Patrick chipped in seven points and four steals.
“Our guys showed a lot of heart and will to get this win,” BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. “We gutted out a slow start and just kept making plays. Our defense created a lot of turnovers that helped us get over the hump and get in position to win the game. I’m really proud of our team.”
Faulkner ousts BMCU from tournament
No. 2 seed Faulkner defeated No. 6 seed Blue Mountain Christian on Friday night at the SSAC Championship 82-70, ousting the Toppers from the tournament.
Faulkner will now be assured a bid to the NAIA National Championship First Round, while Blue Mountain has a doubtful outside shot at getting in but would need some kindness from the national selection committee.
The Toppers, competing in their first SSAC Championship semifinals, didn't have an answer for SSAC Player of the Year C.J. Hines, as he would score 21 points to lead all scorers, while his four starting teammates chipped in double figures in scoring as well.
Blue Mountain saw Warren lead the way with 17 points, while Sanders and Jakobey Hitchens chipped in 13 apiece.
Topper Shot blocker extraordinaire Vatangoe Donzo found himself in foul trouble early and had to sit most of the first half, but still finished with five points, four rebounds and two blocks.
"I'm really proud of this team and the winning season they put together," Bingham said. "We asked them to perform at a high level and they went out there and did that every game. We have hope we can receive a bid to the national tournament, but if not, we can still say this is the best men's basketball program to ever come through Blue Mountain."
BMCU finishes the season 18-11 overall and 11-9 inside the SSAC, marking the first winning season in program history.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.