Blue Mountain Christian's Chris Smith, a Hickory Flat native, belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Thursday's 7-2 win over Rust College.
BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Baseball extended its winning streak Thursday, opening Game 1 Thursday with a quick victory over Rust 7-2.
The Toppers would get a complete game win from lefty Josh Smith, as he mowed down the Bearcat offense with nine Ks, striking out the side in the second and only throwing 92 pitches.
Blue Mountain got a sac fly from Alex Frillman in the first, followed by an RBI single in the second from Hayden Arant and a score later by Arant on an error.
In the fourth, Reiley Tate drove in a run with a single to left and Chris Smith unloaded for a two-run home to left off Rust’s Joseph Thomas.
The Toppers scored in the sixth on an RBI single by Bryland Skinner.
Rust did scratch across two runs in the final inning, but it never amounted to much, giving Blue Mountain its fourth straight victory.
Smith led the way with two hits, including a double, while Arant scored two runs.
Blue Mountain won its fifth straight in the afternoon game, defeating Arkansas Baptist 20-2 behind an offensive onslaught and another strong pitching performance, this time from Jackson Siler.
Siler tossed a complete game, giving up two runs on seven hits with eight Ks.
The Toppers opened in the first with four runs, capped by an RBI double by Josh Smith, a David Dickerson RBI single and an RBI triple by Alex Frillman.
The Toppers got another one in the second on an RBI single by Jacob Rousseau, making it 6-2.
In the third, Frillman struck again, singling in Reiley Tate, and in the fourth Hayden Arant rapped an RBI single, followed by a two-run double by Tate.
In the fifth, Rousseau would belt a two-run homer for the Toppers and Hayden Arant ripped a two-run triple to right.
Blue Mountain piled on more in the sixth, capped by three runs on ABC errors.
Frillman finished with two hits, five RBI and two runs scored for BMCU, while Arant, Dickerson, Smith and Rousseau all had two hits apiece. Rousseau would drive in three.
BMCU (12-3) and Rust postponed their scheduled matchup on Friday due to weather conditions.
