Blue Mountain Christian's Chris Smith, a Hickory Flat native, belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Thursday's 7-2 win over Rust College.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Baseball extended its winning streak Thursday, opening Game 1 Thursday with a quick victory over Rust 7-2.

