Over 25 games this summer, Blue Mountain has stacked up more than its fair share of wins.
It’s a continuation from what the Cougars accomplished in Joe Dan Roberts’ fifth year as the head coach at Blue Mountain, where they notched a 17-11 mark and a first-round Class 1A playoff appearance.
Picking up the number of wins they have has come many various forms this summer. The Cougars have won their share of blowouts, but also some sloppy ones, too. That’s something that puts a smile on Roberts’ face at this point in the year.
“I look at it and say, ‘Look at what we’re doing, with what we need to work on,’” said Roberts. “The good thing is it’s a lot of simple things, the fundamental aspects of the game. And I knew we’d have some issues with finding a leader on the floor, but to still win, even though it’s winning ugly there’s a lot of good mixed in at times that we’re glad to see and thankful for. There’s a lot of work to do, still, but it is good to know we’re doing something to be successful.”
The noted improvement on the floor is highlighted with the additions of a pair of transfers: Jacob Hamblin from Wheeler, and Koda Hayles from Mantachie.
Hamblin is a 6-foot-6 do-it-all forward that averaged 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game for a Wheeler team that went 25-5 last season and reached the second round in the 1A playoffs. He was efficient, too, knocking down 52% of his shots, including a 36% clip from 3-point range.
Hayles was a top scorer for the Mustangs in 3A last season. His move to Blue Mountain not only provides a lift to the guard spot, but helps on the bench as well, where his dad Shane will assist Roberts after leading Mantachie for one season. Shane Hayles coached Nettleton girls in the four seasons prior to his stint in Mantachie.
With all the new faces in the program, chemistry was a major question mark heading into the summer months but Roberts said his team has welcomed the help with open arms.
“We’ve got good kids. We’ve worked on just being good people, so they’ll embrace you,” he said. “The kids will embrace anybody. We are tweaking some things that are a little different, and there’s a headache with that, but we’ve picked up two good kids, a good coach, and a good person, too. It’s been a blessing on the bench, for sure.”
Both Hamblin and Koda Hayles are rising seniors, which by default, catapults them into leadership roles from Day 1.
Hamblin has played that part quiet nicely, leading the team in scoring and rebounds over the summer, but his work behind the scenes has been paramount since his move to Blue Mountain back in March.
That same month, Koda Hayles was limited by an oral surgery that caused him to refrain from physical activity for 6 to 8 weeks. Since then, the senior guard has been trying to catch up, gaining 11 pounds since the start of the summer and working out the kinks with his new team.
“Jacob came in, and he’s very driven. He wants to do well,” said Roberts. “That can be contagious and it has been in a good way. And Koda is just a clever guy with a lot of skill. Koda went a couple of months on near bed rest with his mouth wired shut with that surgery, so he’s just now getting back to where I think he was during last season. He’s struggled but he’s fought through it, played through it and gradually you see him getting back to where he was. Hopefully, we can spend the rest of the summer and fall progressing from there.”
The transfers’ gelled quickly with the duo of returning starters: Javari Hall and Keshun Tyler.
Hall, a lot like Hamblin, is a tall, lanky forward that can do multiple things on the court. And Tyler matches the defensive energy and go-getter mentality that Hayles has displayed so far this summer.
But more so than fitting in with the new guys, Hall and Tyler both have taken their games up a level and it showed on the scoreboard for the Cougars – even if neither are a finished product just yet.
“I don’t think we’re seeing yet from Javari what he can do,” said Roberts. “He has – kind of like his brother – a feel for it but he’s a little timid. We need him to come out of worrying about messing up and making mistakes and just go.”
“Of course that’s not (Keshun),” Roberts continued. “Physically, they’ve really worked. Javari has hardly ever missed a workout. Keshun doesn’t miss a lot. All of that is really paying off and they’re making a jump, plus the experience they’ve had for a couple years now, I think they’re just a step ahead of where they were.”
Blue Mountain’s lone Achilles’ heel this summer has been depth. The four aforementioned players basically played all the varsity minutes for the Cougars with a fifth starter mixed-and-matched depending on matchups or who was available.
It’s a point of emphasis for Roberts, who knows that the development of the rest of the roster is vital to what could be a special season on the horizon.
“There’s such a difference in the younger guys and the bigger guys,” said Roberts. “With the physicality, you expect the younger kids to obviously struggle a little bit, but this is a small younger group of guys. So we’ve tried to give them some time and let them find themselves in some JV games without getting them to beat down. … Ultimately, being around these older guys, seeing them, the work ethic that these guys are putting in, they’ve got to step up and catch up. And we do have some kids that played quite a few minutes – probably more than they were ready for last year in varsity – but they still need time to develop.”
“I really think if we can maintain, keep working on getting stronger, and a little skill work through the summer, the bulk of our work is going to come in August, September and October,” Roberts added. “We’ve got to really push them. They’ve spent a lot of time trying to mesh together as best and quickly as we could. We feel like we’ve got an identity there. Now, these young guys just have to seize the opportunity that is there for them to fit into what we’re trying to do.”