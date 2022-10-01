Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Women's XC passed the competition Saturday on its home course, winning the 2022 Topper Trails 5K Classic with 27 points and a total time of 1:44:06.
BMC's Catherine Truemper (FR/New Albany, Miss.) won the outright top medalist by winning with a time of 20:04 and an average mile of 6:27.
Right behind Truemper is second was BMC's Aubrey Britt (FR/Brookhaven, Miss.) who was a top runner in a time of 20:27.
Makayla Blessike (JR/Byhalia, Miss.) was a top runner at 21:07 in seventh, Ami Sherif (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) was a top runner at 21:08 in eighth and Katie Meeks (FR/Corinth, Miss.) was a top runner at 21:20 in 10th.
Savannah Clayton (SR/Booneville, Miss.) would cross in 27th at 24:49 as a top runner, Emma Laney (SO/New Albany, Miss.) was 30th at 25:30 as a top runner, Morgan Ellis (SO/Strayhorn, Miss.) was 31st at 25:48, Kirsten Hitt (SO/Blue Springs, Miss.) finished 38th at 27:54 and Jolee Doss (JR/Pontotoc, Miss.) was 40th at 28:23.
"Our ladies really ran great today," BMC head coach Phillip Laney said. "We are always happy to have the opportunity to run on our home course. The girls put together some great times today and we feel like we're continuing to improve. I'm proud of how they competed today."
BMC next races at the St. Louis Fall Cross Country Classic in St. Louis, Mo. Oct. 22.