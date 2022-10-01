rip-2022-10-05-sport-bmc-wxc-1

Blue Mountain Women's Cross Country defended its home turf on Saturday, winning the 2022 Topper Trails 5K Classic with 27 points and a total time of 1:44:06.

BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Women's XC passed the competition Saturday on its home course, winning the 2022 Topper Trails 5K Classic with 27 points and a total time of 1:44:06.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus