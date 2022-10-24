rip-2022-10-26-sport-bmc-wxc-1

BMC Women's Cross Country earned a runner-up finish in the St. Louis 5K Fall Classic on Saturday.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. • Blue Mountain College Women earned a runner-up out of eight teams on Saturday at the St. Louis 5K Fall Classic, while top runner Catherine Truemper (FR/New Albany, Miss.) took the individual runner-up with a time of 19:05.

