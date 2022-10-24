Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. • Blue Mountain College Women earned a runner-up out of eight teams on Saturday at the St. Louis 5K Fall Classic, while top runner Catherine Truemper (FR/New Albany, Miss.) took the individual runner-up with a time of 19:05.
Aubrey Britt (FR/Brookhaven, Miss.) and Makayla Blessike (JR/Byhalia, Miss.) weren't far behind for BMC, with Britt placing 13th in 20:36 and Blessike placing 14th at 20:38.
Ami Sherif (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) finished 17th at 20:51, Katie Meeks (FR/Corinth, Miss.) was 20th in 21:10, Savannah Clayton (SR/Booneville, Miss.) was 40th at 23:41, Emma Laney (SO/New Albany, Miss.) finished 49th at 25:05, Morgan Ellis (SO/Strayhorn, Miss.) was 53rd at 25:42, Kirsten Hitt (SO/Blue Springs, Miss.) finished 57th in 27:28 and Jolee Doss (JR/Pontotoc, Miss.) was 58th at 28:15.
A total of 66 runners competed with College of the Ozarks winning the team title, while Bethel's Andrea De La Rosa won the individual medal in 18:40.
"I'm so proud of my ladies today," BMC head coach Phillip Laney said. "It was a tough course and they really stepped up. We had several PRs. It was a great day and we're excited for conference."
BMC will next race at the SSAC Championships November 4 in Danville, Ala.