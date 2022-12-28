Ripley's talented junior defensive back Michael Turner has picked up a pair of honors following the football season's end.
Turner was named second team All-State as a defensive back following the state championship games earlier this month.
He followed that up with a second team All-Area selection from the Daily Journal on Saturday.
Turner totaled 10 interceptions this season – one shy of the program's single-season record. He also recorded eight passes defended to go with his 41 tackles and a pair of pick-sixes.
On offense, the speedy wideout netted a team-best 317 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 15 receptions.
Below is the MHSAA Class 4A All-State team:
Coach of the Year: Tyrone Shorter, Louisville
Overall/Offensive Player of the Year: Isaac Smith, RB/S, Sr., Itawamba AHS
Defensive Player of the Year: Jamarious Brown, DE, Sr., Moss Point
First Team Offense
Ty Davis, QB, Sr., Itawamba AHS
Keeghan Rodgers, RB, Sr., Forrest Co. AHS
Avan Jarvis, RB, Sr., Poplarville
Jamal Cooperwood, RB, Sr., Houston
Zion Ashby, WR, Sr., Itawamba AHS
Chasden Collins, WR, Sr., Stone
Thomas Kline, TE, Sr., Itawamba AHS
Kane Edwards, OL, Sr., Poplarville
Zach Simpson, OL, Sr., West Lauderdale
Paxton George, OL, Sr., West Lauderdale
Landon Fillingame, OL, Sr., Columbia
Andrew Morgan, OL, Sr., Itawamba AHS
Darius Dampier, ATH, Sr., Mendenhall
Kaden Padgett, PK, So., Northeast Jones
Second Team Offense
Tayton James, QB, Jr., Mendenhall
Maurice Travis, RB, Sr., Poplarville
Ahmad Hardy, RB, Jr., Lawrence County
K.J. Miller, RB, Sr., Greene County
Jarkea Reed, WR, Sr., Leake Central
Sanfrisco Magee, WR, Jr., McComb
Layth Holiday, WR, Sr., Itawamba AHS
Will Echoles, OL, Jr., Houston
Isaiah Autry, OL, Jr., Itawamba AHS
Mitchell Butler, OL, Sr., Northeast Lauderdale
Ethan Morgan, OL, Sr., Itawamba AHS
Deshawn Feazell, OL. So., Moss Point
Keyarrion Jackson, ATH, Sr., Louisville
Eddie Nolasco, PK, Sr., Pontotoc
First Team Defense
Brandon Watkins, DE, Sr., Houston
Gabriel Moore, DE, Sr., Louisville
Cameron Mackey, DL, Sr., Clarksdale
Alex Larry, DL, Sr., Greenwood
Jordan Gowdy, LB, Sr., West Lauderdale
Nakiel Trotter, LB, Sr. Poplarville
Chris Rodgers, LB, Sr., Corinth
D.J. Cloyd, LB, Sr., Columbia
Christopher Savior, DB, Sr., Louisville
Pat Broomfield, DB, Jr., Clarksdale
Chance Barron, SS, Sr., Mendenhall
Kelley Jones, FS, Sr., Clarksdale
Eli Burciaga, P, Jr., Corinth
Chris Davis, KR, Sr., Mendenhall
Bryce Chrestman, LS, Sr., Pontotoc
Second Team Defense
Markquise King, DE, Sr., Mendenhall
C.C. Herrien, DE, Sr., Stone
Tucker Smith, DL, Sr., Poplarville
Chvarius Garrett, DL, Sr., Senatobia
Davin Chung, LB, Jr., Mendenhall
Kendon Sanders, LB, Jr., Louisville
Demontrea King, LB, Sr., North Pike
Kebian Gilmore, LB, Jr., Clarksdale
Javon Haynes, DB, Sr., McComb
Willie Breland, DB, Jr., Stone
Michael Turner, SS, Jr., Ripley
Kenneth Hill, FS, Jr., Louisville
Kye Braddock, P, Sr., Northeast Jones
Martavion Sanders, KR, Sr., North Pike
Jake Brawner, LS, Sr., Corinth
