Ripley junior defensive back Michael Turner was named second team All-State after totaling 10 interceptions and eight pass break-ups this season. His 10 picks were one shy of the program record.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

Ripley's talented junior defensive back Michael Turner has picked up a pair of honors following the football season's end. 

