From left, BMC seniors Tori Walker, Tiandre Stuart, Gigi Sasso, Skyler Benson, Taylor Wright and Anna Lucas were honored on Senior Day prior to a 3-0 sweep of Talladega

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain completed a perfect regular season home schedule at 9-0, sweeping Talladega in SSAC action on Saturday 25-14, 25-13, 25-20.

