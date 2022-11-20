rip-2022-11-20-sport-bmc-vb-1

OLATHE, Kan. • (RV) Blue Mountain Christian came up just short of a reverse sweep against No. 10 MidAmerica Nazarene on Saturday, falling 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 9-15 in five sets in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

