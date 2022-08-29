rip-2022-08-31-sport-bmc-vb-1

Jaiyah Jackson chases down a ball for BMC.

MILLIGAN, Tenn. • (Box Score) Blue Mountain had very little trouble out of Rio Grande to open the Milligan Mountain Madness Tournament Friday, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-22, 25-18.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus