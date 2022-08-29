MILLIGAN, Tenn. • (Box Score) Blue Mountain had very little trouble out of Rio Grande to open the Milligan Mountain Madness Tournament Friday, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-22, 25-18.
The Volley Toppers would get nine kills each from Tori Walker (SR/Florence, Ala.) and Taylor Wright (SR/Huntsville, Ala.), while Randi Crandall (JR/Portales, N.M.) led at the net with three assisted blocks and one solo. Walker would also knock down five service aces with a total of 14.5 points in the game.
Anna Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) was back on the court for BMC, handing out 18 assists, while SSAC Setter of the Week Reanna Brown (FR/Trenton, Tenn.) dished out 16. Jaiyah Jackson (SO/Alexander, Ark.) handled the back court with 17 digs
The match was the first time the two teams have ever met.
Game 2
(Box Score) In the nightcap, Blue Mountain defeated former SSAC foe Bethel (Tenn.), winning 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16).
It was the first time the Toppers have ever defeated Bethel in the series history.
Taylor Wright and Tori Walker had their way with the Bethel defense, with Wright slamming 12 kills and Walker getting 11 kills and 11 digs for the double-double. Walker also provided two assisted blocks and two solos with two aces.
Jaiyah Jackson held up her end again, digging out 23 balls, while Anna Lucas had 19 assists and Reanna Brown had 16 assists and 10 digs for a double-double.
Randi Crandall had another stellar game at the net for Blue Mountain with five assisted blocks and a solo.
"I thought we played really well to open the tournament," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "Both of the teams we played today are very tough and well coached. I'm happy with our intensity and speed of play this early in the season. Hopefully, we can carry that over to tomorrow."
Game 3
(Box Score) Blue Mountain Volleyball opened Day 2 of the Milligan Mountain Madness Tournament with a quick, straight-set victory of St. Andrews 25-8, 25-14, 25-16, giving them five straight wins.
Running a 6-2 offense, the Volley Toppers got 19 assists from Anna Lucas and 17 from Reanna Brown.
Taylor Wright led at the net with nine kills in the match, while Jaiyah Jackson had 12 digs on defense.
The Toppers had seven service aces to boot, getting two each from Jackson and Kora Wilson.
The first meeting between the two teams didn’t fare well for St. Andrews, as the only had 11 kills as a team with the Toppers getting 10 blocks at the net.
The Toppers moved to 6-1 with the victory.
Game 4
(Box Score) Blue Mountain ran the table for the day in the afternoon match, defeating a tough Cumberlands team 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12).
Tori Walker, Gigi Sasso and Anna Lucas all had double-doubles for the Volley Toppers, with Walker getting 14 kills and 15 digs, Sasso getting 10 kills and 20 digs and Lucas notching 28 assists and 11 digs.
Taylor Wright was big down the stretch for BMC, finishing with 16 kills.
Jaiyah Jackson would have 33 digs on defense, followed by six service aces.
Tiandre Stuart and Olivia Ashton were solid at the net also, with both women getting four assisted blocks.
The victory gives Blue Mountain six straight wins, sitting at 7-1 overall on the young season.
BMC (7-1, 0-0) next plays four games at the Freed-Hardeman Labor Day Tournament in Henderson, Tenn. Sept. 2-3, taking on Lane, Milligan, Fisk and Tougaloo.
