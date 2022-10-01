rip-2022-10-05-sport-bmc-vb-1

BMC's Randi Crandall totaled eight kills and eight blocks in a five-set win over previously undefeated William Carey on Saturday.

BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain ended (RV) William Carey's perfect 19-0 record on Saturday, outlasting the Crusaders in a tense 3-2 victory 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13, 15-12.

