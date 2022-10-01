Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain ended (RV) William Carey's perfect 19-0 record on Saturday, outlasting the Crusaders in a tense 3-2 victory 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13, 15-12.
Carey also came into the game perfect in SSAC play at 7-0, while Blue Mountain was 7-1 riding a seven-game win streak.
Blue Mountain found themselves down 0-2 headed to the third but would quickly turn the Carey smiles to frowns as they hit a stride to win three straight sets.
Taylor Wright (SR/Huntsville, Ala.) continued to bash SSAC defenses, as she swatted down 19 kills to lead all players, hitting .231.
Gigi Sasso (SR/Porto Alegre, Brazil) contributed a double-double in the victory, getting 11 kills with 14 digs. Anna Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) joined the fun with a double-double, dishing out 46 assists with 13 digs.
Randi Crandall (JR/Portales, N.M.) dominated around the net for the Volley Toppers, slamming eight kills with eight blocks, six assisted and two solo. Per usual, Skyler Benson (SR/Priceville, Ala.) was also solid, getting nine kills, two assisted blocks and three service aces.
The Toppers continue to lead the nation in service aces, belting 13 against the former top SSAC team.
"This was a big win for our team on several levels," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "We have worked our way up over the last four years to be able to contend with the top programs in the SSAC, so getting this win was significant. I'm so proud of the resilience our team showed when we were down 0-2. We just never quit. All credit to William Carey, they are an outstanding program that is incredibly hard to beat, and we'll see them again soon."
BMC (20-2, 8-1 SSAC) extends its win streak to eight games and will next play Faulkner in SSAC action Saturday, Oct. 7 in Blue Mountain with a start time of 6 p.m. CST.