Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
BLUE MOUNTAIN • Coming off a 30-9 season in 2021, Blue Mountain College Volleyball looks to take it a step further in 2022.
BMC head coach Reid Gann and his Volley Toppers put together one of the strongest seasons in the nation last year rattling off 14 straight wins at one point, winning the SSAC Championship and earning a berth in the national championship tournament.
"Last season created a lot of excitement and momentum for our program," Gann said. It also set a new bar of expectations."
BMC will return super senior and SSAC All-Conference hitter Taylor Wright (SR/Huntsville, Ala.) on the outside net. Wright spiked 420 kills last season, hitting at a .209 clip while knocking down 28 aces and blocking 59 balls total.
Despite losing All-Conference pick and 2021 Barnes & Noble College Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the SSAC Julianna Taylor, the Volley Toppers return another All-Conference star, Jaiyah Jackson (SO/Alexander, Ark.). Jackson put together an astounding freshman year, tallying 611 digs at 4.43 per set along with 47 aces.
SSAC All-Conference second teamers Skyler Benson (SR/Priceville, Ala.), Anna Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) and Tori Walker (SR/Florence, Ala.) return to help shore up the dynamic squad.
"I'm really look forward to getting the season under way," Gann said. "We are bringing in a lot of talented and experienced players. I'm depending on our veterans to fulfill leadership roles to go along with our strong recruiting class. We're excited to see what the next few months will hold."
BMC opens its season August 19 at the Vette City Classic in Bowling Green, Ky. where they will take on Williams Baptist and Lindsey Wilson in a doubleheader to open the event. The next day they will take on Truett-McConnell and Reinhardt in a doubleheader also.
The Volley Toppers begin their defense of the SSAC crown September 10 against Mobile on the road to open conference play.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&