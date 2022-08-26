rip-2022-08-27-sport-bmc-vb-1

Blue Mountain College volleyball moves its win streak to four after wins over Rio Grande and Bethel to open the Milligan Mountain Madness Tournament on Friday.

MILLIGAN, Tenn. – (Box Score) Blue Mountain had very little trouble out of Rio Grande to open the Milligan Mountain Madness Tournament Friday, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-22, 25-18.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus