Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
MILLIGAN, Tenn. –(Box Score) Blue Mountain had very little trouble out of Rio Grande to open the Milligan Mountain Madness Tournament Friday, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-22, 25-18.
The Volley Toppers would get nine kills each from Tori Walker (SR/Florence, Ala.) and Taylor Wright (SR/Huntsville, Ala.), while Randi Crandall (JR/Portales, N.M.) led at the net with three assisted blocks and one solo. Walker would also knock down five service aces with a total of 14.5 points in the game.
Anna Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) was back on the court for BMC, handing out 18 assists, while SSAC Setter of the Week Reanna Brown (FR/Trenton, Tenn.) dished out 16. Jaiyah Jackson (SO/Alexander, Ark.) handled the back court with 17 digs
The match was the first time the two teams have ever met.
Game 2
(Box Score) In the nightcap, Blue Mountain defeated former SSAC foe Bethel (Tenn.), winning 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16).
It was the first time the Toppers have ever defeated Bethel in the series history.
Taylor Wright and Tori Walker had their way with the Bethel defense, with Wright slamming 12 kills and Walker getting 11 kills and 11 digs for the double-double. Walker also provided two assisted blocks and two solos with two aces.
Jaiyah Jackson held up her end again, digging out 23 balls, while Anna Lucas had 19 assists and Reanna Brown had 16 assists and 10 digs for a double-double.
Randi Crandall had another stellar game at the net for Blue Mountain with five assisted blocks and a solo.
"I thought we played really well to open the tournament," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "Both of the teams we played today are very tough and well coached. I'm happy with our intensity and speed of play this early in the season. Hopefully, we can carry that over to tomorrow."
The wins give Blue Mountain a four-game winning streak, as they return tomorrow in Milligan against St. Andrews at 10 a.m. and Cumberlands at 2:30 p.m.