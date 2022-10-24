Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
COCHRAN, Ga. • Blue Mountain won its 25th game of the season on Saturday, easily knocking off SSAC foe Middle Ga. St. in straight sets 25-15, 25-12, 25-14.
It was also the Volley Toppers' 13th straight victory and 12th straight conference win.
Gigi Sasso (SR/Porto Alegre, Brazil) was money on the hitting side for BMC, blasting 10 kills with a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage.
The Topper defense would have 18 blocks on the day, 14 assisted and four solo. Tiandrea Stuart and Randi Crandall (JR/Portales, N.M.) both had two solos apiece, while Crandall had four assisted and Taylor Wright (SR/Huntsville, Ala.) had three assisted.
Olivia Ashton (JR/Taylorsville, Utah) also joined in getting seven kills at .750 and Wright had five kills at .429.
Reanna Brown (FR/Trenton, Tenn.) would lead the Toppers with 19 assists, while the Topper team added six service aces with Jaiyah Jackson (SO/Alexander, Ark.) and Anna Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) getting two apiece.
The MGA offense was more than lackluster, committing 28 errors.
"We came out and got the job done today," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "We're continuing to play with great intensity and we're quick on the defensive side of the ball."
BMC (25-2, 13-1 SSAC) returns to action Friday at home hosting Life at 6 p.m. CST in SSAC action.