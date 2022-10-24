rip-2022-10-26-sport-bmc-vb-1

BMC Women's Volleyball picked up its 13th straight victory and 12th straight conference win after a 3-0 sweep of Middle  Georgia on Saturday.

COCHRAN, Ga. • Blue Mountain won its 25th game of the season on Saturday, easily knocking off SSAC foe Middle Ga. St. in straight sets 25-15, 25-12, 25-14.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com