BLUE MOUNTAIN – Coming off a stellar 2022 season, Blue Mountain Christian University Volleyball announced its 2023 schedule today.
The Volley Toppers scorched most competition last season, posting a 34-3 record en route to its second straight SSAC Tournament Championship, along with its first SSAC Regular Season Championship.
The 2022 season also saw the Volley Toppers post a 22-game winning streak and return to the opening round of the NAIA National Championship Tournament for the second straight season.
“Coming off a season like we had in 2022, we hope to use that type of success and give us momentum heading into 2023,” head coach Reid Gann said.
The Volley Toppers rounded out 2022 receiving votes to be ranked in the NAIA Top 25 Poll, with expectations of receiving enough votes to break into the Top 25 in 2023.
Gann heads into the new year with 83 career victories as head coach in just four seasons, including back-to-back 30-win seasons over the last two years. If he can crack the 100-win mark this season, it will be the fastest of any Topper head coach in school history to hit the century mark.
“We’re really looking forward to the season with great expectations. We’ll be relying on several new players to contribute in big ways, also. We believe we’ve built a strong program in a very short amount of time with high standards. Every season is different, but we’re anticipating the challenges ahead,” Gann said.
BMCU will open the regular season August 18 against former SSAC foe Bethel University (Tenn.) in Blue Mountain, with the first SSAC matchup against UT-Southern on September 9 in Blue Mountain.
Check out the 2023 schedule and roster at the links below.